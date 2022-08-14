3 things we clearly learnt about Derby County after their 2-1 win v Barnsley

Derby County earned a second League One victory in their opening three clashes via a 2-1 win over fellow relegated club Barnsley.

A Conor McCarthy own goal gave the hosts the lead in the eighth minute before Nathaniel Mendez-Laing doubled the lead 10 minutes short of half time.

Josh Benson halved the deficit 20 minutes into the second half, however, the Rams held out for all three points.

Here, we take a look at three things we learnt about Derby during yesterday’s victory over the Tykes…

Eiran Cashin can be a major part of Derby’s season

Recruiting well during the summer, Derby will have their eyes fixed on securing an immediate return to the Championship.

One player who impressed during the latter stages of last season, who has continued that early form into the new campaign, is Eiran Cashin.

The academy graduate was once again superb for the Rams yesterday afternoon, proving to fulfil his defensive responsibilities with ease, all whilst keeping possession well.

Conor Hourihane holds the key

Adding Conor Hourihane to the squad seemed to be a masterstroke earlier on in the summer, and the early signs suggest that this will be true.

The former Barnsley man helped carve out a number of openings yesterday afternoon, with the midfielder’s creative abilities an obvious route for success as the season progresses.

Like Cashin, Hourihane’s form during this season could be pivotal, with Hourihane certainly possessing the required attributes to still be operating at the top end of the Championship.

Home form

The Rams have now won both their home games to start the new campaign off, and when considering those games have come against strong outfits in Oxford United and Barnsley, Pride Park could become a fortress.

Lots of teams who win promotion from League One end up possessing an excellent home record, something Derby will be hoping to do also.

Derby will welcome Peterborough United and Plymouth Argyle to Pride Park after two immediate away games, so it will be interesting to see how they fare up against another two clubs who will be ambitious.