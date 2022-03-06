3 things we clearly learnt about Derby County after their 2-0 win v Barnsley

Derby County picked up a big win in their battle to avoid relegation from the Championship on Saturday, beating fellow struggles Barnsley 2-0 at Pride Park.

A goal in either half from Ravel Morrison – his first for the club in the Championship – were enough to claim all three points for the Rams.

That win was enough to see Derby leapfrog their opponents into 22nd in the second-tier standings, five points adrift of safety with ten games of the season remaining.

As a result, there will be plenty for Rams manager Wayne Rooney to think about coming away from this win.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we learnt about Derby from that win over Barnsley, right here.

Ravel Morrison could have a big part to play

There has never been any doubt that Ravel Morrison has had the talent to make an impact in the game, but that is somethng that the player himself, has so far struggled to demonstrate out on the pitch.

That however, was not an issue on Saturday. The 29-year-old produced a moment of genius with his dummy and dinked finish to open the scoring, before firing in clinically just after the break to all but seal the three points, while he could have had a hat-trick but for a long range effort coming back off the post.

If he can continue to produce performances like that over the next few weeks, then Championship defences will surely struggle to cope with Morrison, and that could allow him to make similar contributions that could lead to other big results such as this.

The production line continues to deliver

With the likes of Jason Knight, Fetsy Ebosele, Max Bird, Louie Sibley and Lee Buchanan, there have been a number of young players who have come the fore at Derby recently, and Saturday saw a breakthrough moment for another.

After a handful of substitute appearances for the Rams, 18-year-old Malcolm Ebiowei was handed his first start for the club against Barnsley, and certainly didn’t disappoint, producing a solid and reliable performance that more than justified his inclusion in the starting XI.

As a result, with Ebiowei now establishing himself as another genuine first-team option for the Rams, it seems that Derby’s production line of young players, has once again delivered for the club.

The great escape is still on

After a run of four defeats from five games going into that clash with Barnsley, it had seemed as though Derby’s chances of avoiding relegation were slipping away from them.

With that win however, Derby have rediscovered some welcome momentum, and will once again believe that they can get the points required to pull themselves out of trouble, despite the deductions they have been hit with.

Indeed, there is more than enough time to overhaul that five point deficit to safety they are facing, and with 21st-placed Reading having now lost their last two outings, the incentive is being dangled tantaslingly in front of Derby to give them any extra motivation they need to continue their push to complete the greatest of great escapes.