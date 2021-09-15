3 things we clearly learnt about Derby County after their 0-0 draw with West Brom

Derby County managed to produce a spirited performance last night to secure a point in their clash with West Bromwich Albion.

Despite the fact that the Rams entered this particular fixture as underdogs, they were able to prevent the Baggies from scoring as the game ended in a 0-0 draw.

Goalkeeper Kelle Roos made several crucial saves for Derby who moved up to 14th in the Championship standings last night.

With the dust having now settled from this game, here are THREE things that we learnt about the Rams after their latest display.

Kelle Roos is now Derby’s undisputed first-choice keeper

A standout performer for Derby in last night’s showdown with West Brom, Roos managed to illustrate why he is now the club’s undisputed first-choice shot-stopper.

The Dutchman managed to deny Grady Diangana and Darnell Furlong from opening the scoring by producing two impressive stops.

Having recorded a WhoScored match rating of 8.70 in this fixture, Roos will now be aiming to keep his fourth clean-sheet of the season in Derby’s meeting with Stoke City this weekend.

Dylan Williams is ready to feature regularly at this level

Whilst many players would have been daunted about the prospect of playing a West Brom side who currently lead the way in the Championship, teenager Dylan Williams embraced this challenge yesterday.

1 of 24 Which of these strikers is Derby County's record goalscorer? Steve Bloomer Kevin Hector Bobby Davison Harry Bedford

The defender managed to show that he is ready to feature at this level on a regular basis as he won one aerial duel and produced two tackles in this fixture (as per WhoScored).

If Williams is able to use the momentum gained from this performance to push on in the coming months, he could emerge as a key player for the Rams.

Phil Jagielka and Curtis Davies’ experience will be vital to Derby’s hopes of success this season

If Derby are to avoid another relegation battle this season, they will need to turn to Curtis Davies and Phil Jagielka for inspiration.

When you consider that both players possess a wealth of experience at this level having made 275 and 208 appearances in the second-tier during their respective careers, they clearly know exactly what it takes to compete in this division.

After helping Derby secure a clean-sheet against West Brom, Davies and Jagielka will be determined to play a major role in guiding the club to a relative amount of success later this year.

If this particular duo are able to maintain their fitness, there is no reason why the Rams cannot push on in the Championship.