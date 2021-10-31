3 things we clearly learnt about Derby County after 1-2 defeat v Blackburn Rovers

Derby County suffered a frustrating defeat at home against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday as the Rams fell further adrift of the teams above the relegation places in the Championship.

Wayne Rooney’s side went into the contest aiming to try and extend their five-game unbeaten run in the Championship and claim a vital three points to lift them closer to the teams above them in the table.

While the Rams were also aiming to end a run of four successive draws that had seen them share the spoils against the likes of Swansea City, Preston, Luton Town and Coventry City. Those four points had at least seen them close the gap on the sides closest to them and given them some hope of a survival bid this term.

Against Blackburn, the Rams were handed a difficult task of trying to secure their fourth league win of the campaign that would have taken them off the foot of the table. As it turned out, the task proved to be a little too much for Rooney’s side as they gave themselves too much to do in the second period.

With all that in mind, we take a look at THREE things we clearly learnt about Derby against Blackburn…

Derby showed vulnerabilities in difficult first half display

Heading into their clash with Blackburn, Derby had been showing signs of a side that are ready to fight for their lives against the odds and try to secure their survival in the Championship this term. That had translated into them suffering just one loss from their previous eight fixtures.

However, in the opening half against Blackburn, Derby were guilty of giving the visitors far too much time on the ball and allowing them to step onto them and impose their style of play on the contest.

Rooney was visibly urging his side to push out more from their deep shape and try and close down Blackburn and get themselves up the pitch. However, that did not work out for Derby and they were punished twice by the in-form Ben Brereton-Diaz as they went into the break lucky to only be two goals behind.

In the situation that they are in, Derby can not afford to be sitting off teams as much as they did against Blackburn in the first half. It was a sign of the vulnerabilities that there are in the Rams’ squad at times and it is something Rooney will have work hard to ensure it does not happen again.

Kamil Jozwiak’s struggles at Derby continue

Undoubtedly it has been a very tough period for Kamil Jozwiak ever since he arrived at Derby last summer. The Poland international has failed to live up to his price-tag and has often flattered to deceive with his performances for the Rams, with him managing to score just once and provide two assists last term in 41 league appearances.

Rooney has tried to give Jozwiak time and chances to impress for the Rams in the Championship in his second season with the club this term. However, heading into the game against Blackburn he had failed to be involved in a single goal in the league all season.

Despite that, Rooney handed Jozwiak his third successive start for Derby in the Championship against Blackburn and his eighth in total so far this term. It was a decision that ultimately did not work out for the Rams with the attacker unable to have any major impact on the game as Blackburn controlled the match in the first half.

In total, Jozwiak managed to have just eight touches of the ball in what was a pretty much anonymous opening half of football from him. Rooney elected to bring him off at half time for Colin Kazim-Richards and that showed how frustrated he was with his display.

There is still time for Jozwiak to turn around his Derby career, but right now it does not seem likely that he will be able to ever find the form that the Rams hoped for when they bought him.

Max Bird continues to underline his importance

One of Derby’s best and most consistent performers so far this season has undoubtedly been midfielder Max Bird.

He has managed to show real maturity and stepped up when Rooney’s side had needed him most and he is beginning to be noticed more and more for his displays by the Rams supporters.

It was a disappointing performance from the Rams against Blackburn from pretty much all of their players in the first half. However, they fought back from that in the second period and got much better after the break.

Bird was completely instrumental in the Rams’ improved second half display with him closing down and winning the ball back and also trying to be positive when he was in possession to try and get Derby back into the game.

In total, Bird managed to make three interceptions and two tackles, as well as also making two key passes, completing one successful dribble and also providing two accurate crosses into the box.

The Rams could be in danger of potentially seeing other sides become interested in Bird if he continues these kinds of performances for them. However, the midfielder for now needs to keep going because he can be a real source of optimism for Rooney’s side.