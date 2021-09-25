3 things we clearly learnt about Coventry City after win against Peterborough

Coventry City beat Peterborough 3-0 on Friday night, with Mark Robins’ side in control throughout the whole 90 minutes.

A Gustavo Hamer opener in the 57th minute summed Coventry up perfectly. It was a fast break after winning the ball back in their own half, with players flooding the box and Hamer popping up in the right spot to slot home.

In-form forward Viktor Gyökeres then put the game to bed with his brace in a seven-minute spell for the Sky Blues.

Here we look at THREE things we learnt from the game from Coventry’s perspective.

They’re the best defensive team in the division

It may still be early in the season, however, what we’re seeing from Coventry defensively is arguably much better than their attacking displays this season.

The Sky Blues limited Peterborough to just two shots in their own penalty area and two shots on target throughout.

This means on average, Coventry concede just 10.3 shots per game on average which is the fifth-lowest in the division. Combine that with having conceded the joint-least amount of goals so far this season, it’s a pretty stubborn defence and certainly the league’s best.

Viktor Gyökeres is one of the signings of the season

This would be no surprise to anyone.

Gyökeres now has seven goals in nine games for the Sky Blues this season and has been ruthless in front of goal. But it’s not just his goalscoring exploits that deserve a mention.

His work rate off the ball is immense and allows the Coventry side to press high and win the ball back in their opponents half. He’s also a player who runs the channels and is comfortable with his back to goal.

At a reported fee of just £1m, he’s certainly one of the best captures this season.

Coventry City should be recognised as top-six potential

This game summed Coventry City up perfectly. They were solid, created chances and were clinical. They were also patient in the game. The first goal didn’t come until the 57th minute, but it didn’t distract what is a young side.

For those reasons, Coventry City should be considered a contender for a top-six challenger this season as they’re proving to be an incredibly productive side at both ends of the pitch.