3 things we clearly learnt about Coventry City after their 3-2 win over Bristol City

Coventry City rallied tremendously well to comeback from 1-0 and 2-1 down to win 3-2 against Bristol City despite going down to ten men on Saturday.

Ian Maatsen was sent off for a tug on Callum O’Dowda in the closing exchanges of the first half. Chris Martin stuck away the resultant penalty giving the Sky Blues a mountain to climb going into the half time interval.

The win builds a nice four point gap between themselves and falling out of the play-off places as Mark Robins’ men continue to amaze Championship fans everywhere. Matthew Godden’s bagged a brace and Callum O’Hare opened his league account for the season as the Robins were left shell-shocked even with the odds stacked in their favour.

Here, we take a look at three things we clearly learnt about Coventry City after their 3-2 victory over Bristol City…

CBS Arena magic remains

It is now seven wins, one draw and one loss from the club’s opening nine home league games this season with yet another comeback victory inspired by the home crowd. Viktor Gyokeres’ goal drought persisted to a sixth game but the support from the stands still dragged Coventry over the line.

A draw would have been a great result considering the position they were in so to yield three points after going behind in first half additional time a man down is an incredible achievement.

Godden on fire

Matthew Godden has had to wait his turn at the start of the season with Gyokeres and initially Martyn Waghorn above him in the pecking order.

The 30-year-old, who recently signed a new contract at the club, has scored five in five for the Sky Blues and is building a relationship with the younger talents of O’Hare and Gyokeres at the top of the pitch.

Despite his age Godden is still a player on the up, putting in the hard yards in League Two for many years before finding his feet as a Football League goalscorer. The competition for places he has provided has been one of the secrets to Coventry’s success and exceeding of expectations so far this term.

Maatsen’s naivety

Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen has taken the plaudits for his attacking play this season at left wing back. However, the 19-year-old’s defensive side still needs a lot of work, he cannot rely on his recovery pace to bail him out every time.

In his loan spell at Charlton Athletic last season the Dutchman ended up being played as a winger due to not being reliable enough in the defensive third. The red card at the weekend put his side at a massive disadvantage and was easily avoidable.