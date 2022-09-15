3 things we clearly learnt about Coventry City after their 2-2 draw v Luton

Coventry City have had a really hard start to the season.

Due to problems with their pitch, they have played just six games so far this season, most of which have been away from home.

The results haven’t been positive either with the Sky Blues yet to win a game this season and have lost four of their opening games.

Last night Mark Robins’ side travelled to Luton Town having lost all four games prior so to come away with a 2-2 draw must’ve given the squad a slight boost.

With that in mind, here we take a look at three things we learnt about Coventry City following yesterday’s result.

They do have the threat in attack

So far this season, Coventry have scored seven goals in the league which isn’t a number as high as they would want.

Furthermore, considering they were able to keep hold of Viktor Gyokeres, the Sky Blues will be feeling like they have a solid presence in their attack especially after he contributed 17 goals last season.

However, the striker has only got two goals this season which isn’t as good as he will have been hoping for.

That being said, goals from both him and Hamer last night showed that they are capable of finishing and considering the Sky Blues had 11 shots in total, four of which were on target, it’s clear that they are able to get into the right positions.

Now, it’s about perfecting their finishing making sure they make the most of their chances more often than not.

They are able to keep their heads up

After a poor start to the campaign, you can imagine the morale at Coventry is fairly low currently and therefore, if the team go behind they will find it hard to get back into the game.

However, we saw the Sky Blues come back from behind twice last night to get a point.

After Luton scored in the fourth minute, Coventry showed a quick response equalising in the 11th minute. Despite Luton going ahead again in the 15th minute, the Mark Robins’ played the long game and didn’t score again until the 61st minute.

In this time, you can imagine it would be frustrating for the side but they held strong and continued to put pressure on which eventually paid off for them, and meant they came away with a much needed point.

They need to tighten up defensively

Whilst they do show a threat going forward, it seems as though they undermine this at the other end as they allow their opponents to take their chances.

Luton weren’t all over Coventry last night, in fact they had the same number of shots and shots on target as well as nearly equal share of possession.

However, the Hatters were still able to score two goals which was half of their shots on target suggesting that Coventry need to be tightening up at the back.

What’s more, Luton had more corners than Coventry suggesting that they need to start defending in a more dominating way that won’t give the opposition an advantage near the goal.