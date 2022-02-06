3 things we clearly learnt about Coventry City after their 2-1 loss v Southampton

Coventry City were edged out by Southampton on Saturday afternoon as their FA Cup 4th round tie went into extra time.

The Sky Blues took the lead through Viktor Gyokeres and his smart finish but could not extend their lead, and Southampton would eventually overhaul them over 120 minutes.

Even so, it was a positive performance from Mark Robins’ men and this is what we learned…

Cov can compete

Whether Coventry achieve a play-off spot or not in the Championship this year, this was still a good opportunity for them to see how they stack up against a Premier League side for the future, with them obviously eager to get into the top flight as soon as they can.

Certainly, they more than looked at home against the Saints, too, with them trying to take the game to them when they could and also scaring the home side on a number of occasions.

This was a fine afternoon for the Sky Blues, even if they did lose.

Could have been more comfortable at half-time

The first half of the game in regular time could well be looked back on by Coventry as where they could have been more comfortable.

They took the lead in the first 45 minutes and held it at half-time but the chances that they had could have arguably meant they were going to go into the break with a bigger advantage.

Ultimately, though, their shots were either just off target or saved, and eventually Southampton got back into the game.

Possession isn’t everything

Coventry had only just over 30% possession but it’s what they did with it that matters.

Whilst Southampton played over double the amount of passes, Coventry were arguably more efficient with the ball and their goal was a clear demonstration of that.

Precise passing and good movement allowed Viktor Gyokeres to strike and there were plenty of signs that Coventry knew exactly what they were doing both in and out of possession on the day.

