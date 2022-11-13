3 things we clearly learnt about Coventry City after their 2-0 win against QPR

Coventry City continued to climb the Championship table yesterday afternoon, running out as 2-0 winners at home against QPR.

A Viktor Gyokeres brace secured the points for the Midlands club, in what was a fourth win on the bounce for Mark Robins’ side.

The Sky Blues now sit in 11th place after yesterday’s win, and the close and competitive nature of the division means that Coventry are a mere two points from the top-six positions.

Here, we take a look at three things we clearly learnt about Coventry during yesterday’s victory…

November proves pivotal

With the month-long international break now coming into play in the Championship, Coventry have enjoyed an excellent November.

The Sky Blues ended October inside the bottom three places, however, they are now in the top half and thriving, with the World Cup-enforced break coming at a bad time for Robins and Co.

Should Coventry win their games in hand they would be in the division’s top six, that is how remarkable they have been of late.

Viktor Gyokeres shines again

Viktor Gyokeres has been excellent in Coventry colours in recent weeks and took his tally up to nine for the season yesterday afternoon.

The 24-year-old has been brilliant in all aspects of his game, proving to be a real handful for second-tier defences again.

A player with excellent quality and an extremely high ceiling, it would be no surprise if interest in the Swedish striker surfaces over the next few weeks.

A solid defence is providing a foundation to build upon

The Sky Blues have now kept four successive clean sheets, with their defensive resilience proving to provide them with a platform to build upon.

In fact, the Sky Blues have now kept a rather impressive 10 clean sheets in their last 13 league matches, with defensive solidarity within the Coventry camp evident.

It will be interesting to see if they will be able to keep up their impressive defensive record when the season gets back underway in a month.