3 things we clearly learnt about Coventry City after their 2-0 victory against Wigan Athletic

Coventry City continued their strong recent form as the Sky Blues ran out as 2-0 winners at Wigan Athletic yesterday evening.

Goals in the 77th and 95th minutes, from Gus Hamer and Victor Gyokeres respectively, completed yet another Championship win for the in-form Midlands club.

Coventry have now accumulated 19 points from their last eight matches, completely transforming the objectives regarding what can be achieved this season.

Here, we take a look at three things well clearly learnt about the Sky Blues during their 2-0 victory at home to the Latics…

Another clean sheet

Coventry have now recorded six clean sheets in their last eight matches, setting up a solid foundation for the rest of the side to build on.

Michael Rose, Kyle McFadzean and Jonathan Panzo all put in solid displays to keep a lively Wigan attack out during the 90 minutes.

Ben Wilson was rather untroubled in the Coventry goals during the game, however, he was on call when he was required and is proving to be an increasingly important figure for the Sky Blues.

Viktor Gyokeres causes problems yet again

Perhaps not as influential as he was against Watford at the weekend, it still proved to be a positive display from Viktor Gyokeres.

Causing havoc when running the channels and when switching it up to link the play, the Swedish forward was a handful and was a real thorn in Wigan’s side.

Taking his tally to seven goals for the season, he is just three strikes from leading the way in the second tier, something that will be targeted by the 24-year-old.

International break is perhaps a hindrance

There will be a lot of clubs who cannot wait to get to the World Cup-enforced break but Coventry are not one of those sides.

Mark Robins’ side are fully in their stride and would have been hoping to take full advantage of the continued positivity flying around the camp at the moment.

To bolster a push for the play-offs even further, the Sky Blues welcome QPR to the CBS Arena at the weekend, with the international break following.

At this stage, this upcoming break presents itself as a hindrance for the Sky Blues.