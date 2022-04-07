3 things we clearly learnt about Coventry City after their 2-0 defeat vs Nottingham Forest

It is now four games without a win for Coventry City after their 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest last night.

Goals from Brennan Johnson and James Garner were enough to earn the hosts all three points at the City Ground, whilst simultaneously inflicting a huge blow on Coventry City’s play-off chances.

With that being said, here are three things we clearly learnt about Coventry City after the defeat.

Play-offs are unlikely

There is no doubt about it that last night’s defeat to Nottingham Forest was a very significant blow to Coventry City’s play-off ambitions.

Going into the match, it was looking unlikely, but after the defeat, those slim chances became even more unlikely.

The Sky Blues are now 12th in the Championship standings and a whopping eight points behind Sheffield United in sixth.

To make up an eight point deficit in six games would be remarkable, and therefore, although not officially, Coventry City’s play-off hopes are all but ended for this season.

Injuries are having an effect

Another thing that we learned about the Sky Blues last night is that their current injury problems are hampering their ability to win football matches at a crucial stage of the season.

Coventry City are currently without first choice defender Kyle McFadzean and Jake Clarke-Salter, and also missed the services of Matt Godden up front last night, too.

These injuries have weakened Mark Robins’ side at the time they needed to pick up points the most and with no definite return date on any of those players just yet, it could be a tough run in to come for the Sky Blues.

Poor night at the office for Bidwell

Finally, we learnt it was a night to forget for Coventry City defender Jake Bidwell.

Bidwell was at fault for Forest’s first goal in the match, getting himself in a tangle with the ball a yard away from his goal line, only to give possession to Brennan Johnson who needed no second invitation to score as Bidwell fell to the ground.

Bidwell’s poor display earned him a dismal rating of 5.14 on WhoScored – a shame as he had been improving and looking like he was settling in at Coventry in recent weeks.

He will no doubt be looking to put last night behind him as soon as possible though, and come back stronger when Coventry face Fulham on Sunday.