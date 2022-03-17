3 things we clearly learnt about Coventry City after their 2-0 defeat to Hull

Coventry City would have been hoping to back up their recent triumph over Sheffield United by sealing all three points in their showdown with Hull City last night.

However, the Sky Blues were unable to deliver the goods in yesterday’s clash as the Tigers emerged victorious at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Under-23s manager Luke Tisdale took charge of this fixture due to the fact that Mark Robins is currently self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

Hull opened the scoring in the fourth minute as Richard Smallwood fired an effort past Coventry goalkeeper Simon Moore.

The visitors then doubled their advantage via a strike from Ryan Longman.

Coventry went close to pulling a goal back in the second-half as Ian Maatsen’s effort was judged not to have crossed the line.

As a result of this setback, the Sky Blues slipped to 11th in the league standings.

Here, we have decided to reflect on this display by taking a look at THREE things we clearly learnt about Coventry after their 2-0 defeat to Hull…

Michael Rose and Kyle McFadzean’s availability could play a major role in the club’s play-off push

Michael Rose and Kyle McFadzean were both forced to watch on from the sidelines yesterday as Ben Sheaf, Jake Clarke-Salter and Dominic Hyam started in central-defence.

This particular trio were unable to prevent Hull from scoring a decisive brace in the first-half of this fixture as Coventry missed out on the opportunity to make ground in the battle for a play-off place.

Rose is currently sidelined with a Covid-19 issue whilst McFadzean picked up a calf injury last weekend.

For Coventry’s sake, they will be hoping to call upon the services of this duo as much as possible between now and the end of the season as they have illustrated that they are more than capable of competing at this level during the current campaign.

Coventry will need to improve their home form in their remaining fixtures in order to stay in touch

Coventry’s home form at the start of the campaign was nothing short of sensational as they managed to win six of their opening seven league games in-front of their supporters.

However, since the turn of the year, the Sky Blues have not been as consistent at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Coventry City players born in?

1 of 20 Where was Coventry goalkeeper Simon Moore born? Sandown Portsmouth Southampton Plymouth

In their last eight home fixtures, Coventry have only managed to accumulate 11 points which is an underwhelming figure.

Set to face Blackburn Rovers, AFC Bournemouth and Huddersfield Town between now and the end of the season, the Sky Blues know that a failure to step up to the mark in these fixtures could seriously hinder their play-off hopes.

Robins’ return to the touchline cannot come soon enough

Robins was unable to oversee proceedings yesterday as he continues to isolate after contracting coronavirus and it was abundantly clear that Coventry missed his presence on the sideline.

The architect behind the Sky Blues’ rise in recent years, Robins will be determined to make his return as soon as possible.

By galvanising his players following this defeat, the Coventry boss may be able to guide his side to a positive response in their upcoming league fixtures.