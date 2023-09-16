Highlights Coventry City have drawn four consecutive games, hindering their early season hopes of a top six finish in the Championship.

Yasin Ayari, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, showcased his talent with an impressive performance on his league debut for Coventry.

The team is currently struggling to find consistent goal scorers, with neither Haji Wright nor Ellis Simms finding the back of the net in recent matches.

It was honours even as Coventry City secured a 1-1 draw away to Hull City.

The Sky Blues returned to action in hopes of getting back to winning ways after a relatively slow start to the season.

Last season's play-off finalists kickstarted the campaign with defeat in the M69 derby, losing 2-1 to rivals Leicester City and have won just one of their opening six league fixtures.

Coventry's 3-0 victory over Middlesbrough is a shining light in an otherwise underwhelming start, picking up seven points so far this season.

Mark Robins' side struck first, Josh Eccles' corner finding Joel Latibeaudiere, the new defender expertly planting his header towards the bottom corner past Matt Ingram.

The hosts, meanwhile, continued to threaten through Aaron Connolly, with the former Brighton forward going close to finding the back of the net either side of Coventry's opener, before Scott Twine forced a sharp save from Ben Wilson.

The Tigers eventually levelled the scores late on in the day with Tyler Morton's curling delivery finding the head of Connolly, his backwards header effortlessly finding its way past the goalkeeper to maintain a five-game unbeaten run for his side.

A challenging encounter under the lights, there will certainly be plenty for Robins to reflect on.

How many games have Coventry City drawn?

A 1-1 affair presented the Sky Blues with their fourth straight draw in the Championship, stalling their early season hopes of retaining their top six spot.

A match of the same scoreline kickstarted the run back in August, Coventry once again sacrificing a 1-0 goal lead as Swansea City's Jerry Yates equalised in South Wales.

Such a result sees Coventry drop seven points from winning positions already this campaign and will need to sharpen up at the back to get a consistent run of wins under their belt.

Subsequent stalemates against Sunderland and Watford, meanwhile, sees the Midlands outfit top the division's draws column with four from six matches with some extra quality required to turn one point into three more often than not.

How did Yasin Ayari play v Hull?

On a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, Ayari looks to be the next star to be acquired by the Seagulls.

The Swedish midfielder, who signed from AIK in January, continued his development in the Midlands with an impressive performance on his full league debut for Coventry.

The 19-year-old proved to be the side's biggest creative threat against the Tigers, registering three key passes and one big chance created.

He proved to be disciplined in all aspects of his midfield duties too, winning four of his six ground duels, completing three tackles and one interception in an encouraging performance despite playing for just more than 60 minutes.

How are Coventry coping without Viktor Gyokeres?

Big-money signings Haji Wright and Ellis Simms are yet to take over from Viktor Gyökeres's goalscoring heroics with neither forward scoring in the last four outings. The latter, meanwhile, has yet to get off the mark.

The USMNT international scored once in the 3-0 win over Middlesbrough while registering assists against Swansea and Watford, proving to be a physical yet electric force at the top of the pitch as he adjusts to life in England.

His hold-up play and ability to lead their line has expertly brought others into play, setting up Matt Godden both times, while goals are sure to come with his work rate and effort up top sure to serve him well.

Ellis Simms, meanwhile, is yet to score from his three starts in six matches, with his permanent move to the Coventry Building Society Arena not having the instant impact he would have been hoping for. Nevertheless, the 22-year-old is sure to come good in time with a first goal in sky blue likely the confidence booster needed to kick on and fire at will.

A potential front-two partnership of the two new recruits could be the way forward. However, with Godden already on three for the season, both will likely need to fight it out for the other starting position.