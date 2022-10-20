3 things we clearly learnt about Coventry City after their 1-0 win v Sheffield United

Coventry City finally moved off the bottom of the Championship table with a victory over Sheffield United.

Martyn Waghorn’s 87th minute spot kick was the difference on the night, with the 1-0 victory helping the Sky Blues leap frog Huddersfield Town in the league standings.

The result last night also means Mark Robins’ side have lost just once in their last seven matches.

With that said, below, we’ve outlined three Sky Blues related things we learnt after the match.

Lucky not to have seen red

One takeaway from the match was the fact that Fankaty Dabo was very lucky not to receive a red card.

After picking up a yellow card in the first half, the Sky Blues defender made an attempt to win the ball, but a flying Blades player beat him to it, leaving Dabo to connect with the player and send him tumbling down.

It was a yellow card challenge all day long and Dabo being substituted in the 56th minute perhaps reflected the fact that Mark Robins felt he had got away with one.

In fairness, James McAtee could have also seen red for a flying challenge for the visitors in the first half, too.

Overall it appears a night of missed decisions at the CBS Arena.

Defensive solidity continues

Secondly, we learnt once again that this Coventry side can win ugly and grind out a result.

In the absence of Gus Hamer and Callum O’Hare in recent weeks we have seen the Sky Blues do so time and time again and although once again creativity and dynamism was lacking, hard-fought results and performances like last night up against top teams are sometimes a necessity.

Indeed, the club’s defensive solidity now means they have conceded just one goal in their last five matches.

With Hamer having returned as a substitute last night, and O’Hare nearing one, the platform is there for them to come in, add some drive and flair to the midfield, and hopefully continue picking up positive results.

O’Hare and Kelly updates

Last but not least, last night, Mark Robins confirmed that both Callum O’Hare and Liam Kelly could soon be back in contention.

O’Hare has been out all season so far with a hamstring injury, meanwhile, Kelly has been out for months with a similar problem, albeit a more serious tear.

However, they could both be involved in the Coventry’s trip to Stoke City this weekend, according to the Sky Blues boss.

Mark Robins told CoventryLive: “They have both got a chance of being involved now.”

“They’re not injured so they’ll be available.”