3 things we clearly learnt about Coventry City after their 1-0 win v Blackburn

Amid the off-field issues surrounding the CBS Arena, there was positive news on the pitch for Coventry City last night.

Courtesy of Jamie Allen’s 41st minute strike, the Sky Blues ran out 1-0 winners over Championship high-flyers Blackburn Rovers.

The three points lifted Coventry out of the relegation zone to 19th.

With that said, here at FLW, we thought we’d take a look at three Sky Blues talking points following the victory.

Here are three things we clearly learnt about Coventry City after last night.

Commitment unquestionable

One thing we certainly learned after the match is that the commitment of the Sky Blues players absolutely cannot be questioned.

There had been murmurs of illness going around the camp over the weekend and heading into this match, and for them to come out with the win last night is testament to their character, particularly when you hear how gruesome boss Mark Robins described the situation as.

He told CoventryLive: “If anyone doubts the commitment of the players just look at the last two games – it’s an absolute joke, what they have done in three days when they have been really, really ill,”

“And there’s a few still coughing in there and were throwing up at half-time and still putting a performance in like that. That is absolutely unbelievable and I am so proud of them.”

Defensive solidity back on show

Not so long ago, the Sky Blues were able to keep four consecutive clean sheets in the Championship.

However, in their last two, that defensive solidity slipped.

It was back on display in abundance last night, namely in the second half, when a good Blackburn Rovers side were really pushing for an equaliser and trying to ask questions of the Sky Blues defence.

Coventry held firm, though, and demonstrated that on their day, they can be a really difficult side to break down.

Indeed, there is a reason the Sky Blues have one of the best (fifth best) defensive records in the division, and no doubt Robins will be hoping long may it continue.

No need for early season panic

Unfortunately for Coventry City, some of their home matches earlier in the season were postponed.

This led to them not only losing ground on their divisional rivals due to playing less matches, but when they did play, they were often less ‘match fit’ and sharp than the sides they were facing as they had been unable to get into a rhythm due to postponements.

Naturally, this led to a bit of worry among some Sky Blues supporters, with the club sat in the bottom three.

However, finally, Coventry now find themselves outside of the relegation zone, which just goes to show there was no need for any concern or panic over their previous league position with it being so early in the season.

Indeed, the only way is likely up for Mark Robins and this Sky Blues side.