3 things we clearly learnt about Charlton Athletic after their defeat v Bolton

Charlton were beaten 3-1 away at Bolton on Saturday, despite taking an early lead in the game.

The Addicks threw away an early lead as Bolton rallied to collect the three points, much to the frustration of manager Ben Garner.

Scott Fraser put the Addicks ahead in the fourth minute with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi forcing the Bolton defence into a mistake before laying the ball up for Fraser to fire home.

The lead lasted just five minutes though as Conor Bradley equalised in ninth minute before Bolton took the lead shortly before half-time.

Kieran Lee made the most of poor defending from Charlton as he slotted home a loose ball before George Johnston made sure of the three points in the 76th minute.

It was a game that will have frustrated Garner with Charlton creating enough chances to take something from the game.

With that in mind, here are three things we learnt about Charlton in this defeat to Bolton.

They must defend better

For Charlton to go 1-0 up, then the game get away from them so quickly is incredibly poor from the players.

They were too easy to play against and Bolton enjoyed themselves far too much before the interval and that’s something Garner will look to iron out.

They conceded plenty of shots throughout the game, with 13 of Bolton’s 19 coming in the penalty area and giving up that much space to the opposition will need to be stopped.

The goals they conceded were avoidable with Charlton almost giving them all three, which will have frustrated Garner, especially after their good start.

They’re still a work in progress

After a steady start it would be easy to forget that Charlton are still very much a work in progress under Ben Garner.

If you take Ian Evatt for example, it’s taken him three transfer windows to assemble his squad over the course of two years and you could see the difference.

Charlton are at the start of a new regime and it will take a lot longer than a few weeks for them to get up and running fully.

A lack of strength in depth

One thing that was telling between the two sides was the quality of players available to them throughout the squads.

Evatt could call upon Oladapo Afolayan and Elias Kachunga for example, as well as Kyle Dempsey. As mentioned in the previous point, it’s taken Evatt two years to build this squad with Garner certainly hoping for the same.

With the strength available to the former Bristol Rovers and Swindon manager, it’s unlikely for expectations to shift to anything other a top-half finish this season.