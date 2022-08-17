3 things we clearly learnt about Charlton Athletic after their 5-1 win vs Plymouth Argyle

Charlton Athletic made it two wins from two at home with a thumping 5-1 success over Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday night.

Whilst Ben Garner’s side were helped by a red card to James Wilson, that resulted in a penalty, at 1-0, the reality is the Addicks were playing some good football up to that point and they were ruthless afterwards.

The victory saw the Londoners move into the top six and even though they are still a work in progress under the new boss, fans will be excited about how the first four games of the campaign have played out.

And, here we look at THREE things we learnt from the big win against Argyle…

The team are understanding Garner’s demands

We know that the new boss is trying to implement an attacking style of play with a focus on keeping the ball – and it all came together against Plymouth.

Charlton played with real width, they attacked with pace and they won the ball back quickly. Of course, the fact they were against ten men is obviously a massive help but even in defeat at Sheffield Wednesday they played well.

It was going to take time to get to grips with Garner’s demands but they are on the right track.

There is attacking talent in the squad

As mentioned, Charlton were ruthless in the final third and it was a timely reminder of the quality they do have going forward.

Jesuran Rak-Sakyi showed why he was brought in, Jayden Stockley got a goal, Charlie Kirk netted his first for the club and to top it off Miles Leaburn came off the bench to score.

There is strength in depth up top for the Addicks and it bodes well for this season.

There is reason for optimism

Finally, this should’ve given all connected to the club a real sense of optimism as to how this campaign will play out.

The new signings are making an instant impact, the patters of play are clear to see and there is quality within the group.

After a few frustrating years, Charlton can now look forward with optimism as they seek a return to the Championship.