3 things we clearly learnt about Charlton Athletic after their 3-2 win v AFC Wimbledon

Charlton earned a 3-2 victory over AFC Wimbledon on Saturday as they extended their winning run in Sky Bet League One to three matches.

A topsy-turvy game, the Addicks spent time behind, level and in front over the course of the afternoon, but what matters is the final result and it went in their favour in front of a naturally happy home crowd.

What did we learn about the Addicks from this game, though? We take a look now at three things we picked up…

Defending crosses needs as much work as attacking

Wimbledon’s first goal came after Charlton failed to properly deal with a cross whilst the Dons’ second was also another header from a lofted ball in, with the Addicks’ defence not picking up.

On the flipside, they scored two goals from crosses themselves and so it might be fair to suggest, on this performance at least, a bit more work on defending crosses is needed to bring them up to the standard of when they’re attacking.

Clearly, though, they have the ability to sort things in both boxes.

Fighting spirit well established

This was a scrappy, hard-fought contest and Johnnie Jackson will be delighted to see his side winning after such a battle.

The Addicks may well have gone under earlier on this season with Wimbledon providing a really stern test on Saturday, but Charlton stood up to it and got their victory, extending their run in the league to three wins on the bounce.

The play-offs might look a little unrealistic at the moment but the plan has to be to keep winning games and see where it takes them.

Diallang Jaiyesimi shows his class

Diallang Jaiyesimi’s time at Charlton Athletic has been up and down it’s probably fair to say, but he showed what ability he does have yesterday afternoon.

Coming on early after Corey Blackett-Taylor picked up an injury, Jaiyesimi had one of his better games in a Charlton shirt with him providing a wonderful assist for Conor Washington.

The task for him has to be to find more consistency, though, and that is what Jackson will want to see as well.

