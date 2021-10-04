3 things we clearly learnt about Charlton Athletic after their 2-1 win over Fleetwood Town

Charlton Athletic earned a much needed 2-1 victory at Fleetwood Town on Saturday and have put themselves within a point of climbing out of the relegation zone as a result.

It was the Addicks’ first win on the road, and second in total, of the campaign with Jonathan Leko and Jayden Stockley giving them the lead either side of half time.

Charlton will not be in League One action until 16th October with Saturday’s hosting of Rotherham United postponed due to international call-ups.

With the fan base on its knees after the side’s 4-1 loss at home to Bolton Wanderers in midweek the players gave them hope in a battling display. It was not routine but they got the job done with Craig MacGillivray as pivotal as ever in between the sticks late on.

Here, then, we take a look at three things we clearly learnt about Charlton Athletic after their 2-1 win over Fleetwood Town…

Leko a force in third tier

Birmingham City loanee Jonathan Leko scored on his debut as a substitute against Cheltenham Town in early September, a dip in form followed but the 22-year-old was involved in both goals at Highbury Stadium backing up his assist in midweek.

The ex-West Bromwich Albion man’s ability has never been in doubt but having failed to register a goal or an assist in 41 appearances for the Blues the former England U20 international’s credentials in the Football League were becoming questionable.

Leko has hit the ground running in the third tier where opposition full backs do not have the answers to his pace and trickery, his goal and assist demonstrated exactly that on Saturday.

Kirk and Souare combination

The club’s dreadful start to the season had created a difficult environment for Charlie Kirk to bed in at The Valley leading to his absence from the squad and playing in the U23s. Kirk was lethal for Crewe Alexandra in link-up with left back Harry Pickering last season and therefore the transition from that partnership to one with an out of position Chris Gunter was a harsh one that saw him ineffective in his first few appearances.

Pape Souare is also finding his feet after being unattached for 2020/21 but if the 31-year-old can return to a level near the one he produced consistently for Crystal Palace in the Premier League then the pair will be a force at third tier level.

Arter arrives

Harry Arter’s previous Charlton appearances in his loan spell from Nottingham Forest were in a 2-1 loss at Wycombe Wanderers and being hooked at half time in the side’s 2-2 draw with Portsmouth.

The 31-year-old played 83 minutes this time around and showed the fight and passion that the Addicks have been crying out for in central midfield.

His elation at the full time whistle from the bench demonstrated his commitment to the cause in looking to make up for lost time now back with his boyhood club.