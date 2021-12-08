3 things we clearly learnt about Charlton Athletic after their 2-0 win v Ipswich

Jayden Stockley and Alex Gilbey scored the goals as Charlton Athletic ran out comfortable winners against Ipswich Town at The Valley.

The Tractor Boys failed to respond to Paul Cook’s sacking from the weekend as they did not register a shot on target in SE7.

Kyle Edwards and Sone Aluko had some bright moments in the opening exchanges but could not carve out any opportunities with the game springing into life on 26 minutes.

After scrapping for a second ball Charlton came out on top and George Dobson sent Conor Washington through on goal, his shot was well saved by Christian Walton, who capped an impressive performance despite the result, only for Stockley to slam home the rebound to bag his 12th goal in as many games.

An onslaught then ensued and the Addicks should have made the scoreline comfortable before Gilbey sealed the three points in the 88th minute.

Here, we have taken a look at three things we clearly learnt about Charlton Athletic after their 2-0 win over Ipswich…

Alex Gilbey can run games

The 26-year-old endured a very disappointing 2020/21 campaign and struggled to adapt to his new environment during the eerie behind closed doors season. Gilbey has been a different player this term and is clearly enjoying his football much more, the engine roomer was extremely dominant in central areas on Tuesday evening leaving Sam Morsy and Lee Evans chasing shadows at times.

The late goal, his first of the season, topped off what would have already commanded the man of the match award.

Jason Pearce back to his best

The captain was sorely missed by the Addicks in their trips to Morecambe and Shrewsbury Town due to a knee injury. The 34-year-old came straight back in from the start against the Tractor Boys and did not put a foot wrong. So commanding in the centre of the defensive trio and having a great influence on Sean Clare and Akin Famewo either side of him.

Do you think you’re a massive Charlton Athletic fan? Try score 100% on this Addicks quiz

1 of 28 In what year was Charlton founded? 1875 1885 1895 1905

One of the most potent strikers in League One this season has been former Addick Macauley Bonne, not through any lack of work rate, the Zimbabwe international was completely ineffective as for Pearce’s colossal figure at the heart of defence.

Sean Clare is thriving in new role

Signed as a central midfielder with experience of playing right back, Clare is going from strength to strength adapting to his new position on the right of a back three. An injury to Adam Matthews and Chris Gunter’s international duty presented the opportunity that he has grabbed with both hands.

The 25-year-old’s ball carrying ability gives Charlton a lot of balance in possession and his defensive side has come on leaps and bounds under Johnnie Jackson. With the experience of Pearce inside him, Clare is fast becoming one of the first names on the team sheet.