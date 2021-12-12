3 things we clearly learnt about Charlton Athletic after their 2-0 win over Cambridge

Charlton Athletic’s excellent recent form continued on Saturday afternoon, as they beat Cambridge United 2-0 at The Valley.

A goal in either half from Conor Washington was enough to secure all three points for the Addicks, on an impressive day on their own turf.

That result means that Charlton are now 11th in the League One table, eight points adrift of the League One play-off places.

You feel therefore, that there will be plenty for the club’s interim manager, Johnnie Jackson, to reflect on after this result.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we learnt about Charlton from that win over Cambridge, right here.

Conor Washington sends a contract message

Speaking earlier this week, Jackson admitted that the fact he is not yet Charlton manager means he it is hard to negotiate contracts with players, but that Washington is very much in his plans going forward.

That is something that the striker – whose deal at The Valley expires at the end of this season – certainly backed up on Saturday with his matchwinning double.

Those goals mean that Washington has now scored seven goals in 18 league games for the Addicks this season, suggesting he is well on his way to bettering his tally of 11 goals in 36 league outings last season.

As a result, with Washington’s importance to the side continuing to grow, you feel that a new deal surely has to be sorted quickly, given he certainly looks to have earned it.

Jackson again shows he has to get the job full time

While he has not yet been given the managerial role on a permanent basis, you feel it should only be a matter of time until Jackson is confirmed in that position.

That victory over Cambridge was Jackson’s ninth win in 13 games since taking over from Nigel Adkins on a temporary basis, an excellent return for any manager.

As a result, you can’t say that the 39-year-old doesn’t deserve a chance at the job full-time, and given his playing history with the club as well, it would be a hugely popular appointment with the fans.

Indeed, you feel that any other manager the club might appoint now, would face a significant challenge to win over the supporters, simply because of the fact they are not Jackson.

Promotion is still achievable

It may have seemed a long way away when Adkins was sacked in October with the club sat in the relegation zone four points from safety, but promotion is still very much a possibility for Charlton.

With six wins and just one defeat in nine league games since the change in manager, the Addicks are very much in promotion winning form right now.

There is also more than half the season remaining, more than enough time to overhaul the deficit they currently face in the race for a top-six spot, particularly if they continue playing as well as they are.

You feel therefore, that Charlton fans should not be giving up on hopes of a return to the Championship anytime soon.