3 things we clearly learnt about Charlton Athletic after their 2-0 defeat v MK Dons

Charlton Athletic suffered a fourth straight defeat in League One on Tuesday evening when Milton Keynes Dons took three points from The Valley.

The Dons’ wing backs, Tennai Watson and Kaine Kesler, got themselves on the scoresheet either side of half time as the Addicks put in another blunt attacking display.

An intimidating trip to in-form Sheffield Wednesday awaits the Addicks at the weekend as the uncertainty around Johnnie Jackson’s position in the dugout persists.

Here, we have taken a look at three things we clearly learnt about Charlton after their 2-0 loss to the Dons…

Concentration lacking in defence

Sam Lavelle made a welcome return to the starting XI for the first time since late October, but two lapses in concentration saw the Addicks concede sloppy goals that did not reflect well on their defensive resolve.

Adam Matthews was caught napping by Watson in the closing exchanges of the first half, a period that Charlton showed some positive signs in, with a darting run in behind the right wing back to latch onto Conor Coventry’s through ball and calmly slot past Craig MacGillivray.

The second was equally as avoidable, MacGillivray made a good save, low to his left from Connor Wickham, but the defence were not quick enough to react to the rebound and Kesler scampered in to earn a two goal cushion.

Jackson’s stubbornness continues

Jackson persists with a 3-5-2 formation, playing two strikers, despite having his three most senior frontmen injured.

Mason Burstow limped off in the second half, so it will be interesting to see if he amends this ahead of Saturday’s trip to Hillsborough.

The system does not suit the personnel that he has available at the moment, but still a front pairing is deployed to limited effect.

His stubbornness could be his downfall at this point.

It is great to have a philosophy and a belief in a way of playing, but that is not something that can only be executed with a single formation.

The inexperienced manager needs to adapt.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Charlton Athletic players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Jose Semedo Yes No

Attacking threat diminished

Over the last four games, the last three have been without Jayden Stockley, Conor Washington, Chuks Aneke and Scott Fraser, the Addicks are averaging 0.42 expected goals (xG) for per game.

It is incredibly tough to win any match with those sorts of numbers and that shortcoming falls on the midfielders and wing backs as well, who have not been able to provide anywhere near enough chances for Burstow and Jonathan Leko to get shots off.

The Addicks’ nine point cushion on the bottom four puts them in a strong position, but if no solution is found in the final third, it could be a very challenging final 13 games.