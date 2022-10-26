3 things we clearly learnt about Charlton Athletic after their 2-0 defeat to MK Dons

Charlton Athletic would have been hoping to extend their unbeaten run in League One to six games by picking up a positive result in their showdown with Milton Keynes Dons last night.

However, the Addicks instead suffered a defeat at the hands of Liam Manning’s side at The Valley.

Charlton were reduced to ten men in the second-half of this fixture as Ryan Inniss was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Louie Barry in the penalty area.

Will Grigg converted this spot-kick to give MK Dons the lead.

The visitors then effectively sealed all three points in the 78th minute as Bradley Johnson fired an effort past Addicks goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott.

Here, we have decided to reflect on this clash by taking a look at three things we clearly learnt about Charlton after their 2-0 defeat to MK Dons…

The Addicks need to make their possession count in their upcoming fixtures

Despite having 64% possession during last night’s clash, the Addicks were unable to break down a resilient MK Dons outfit.

The Dons actually recorded more shots on target (6 compared to Charlton’s 1 effort) as they produced an impressive away display.

With Garner set to stick by his principles in the club’s upcoming fixtures, he will need his players to be more assertive when they have the ball.

Charlton cannot afford to dwell on this minor setback

Whereas Charlton’s players will be bitterly disappointed with their defeat to MK Dons, it is imperative that the club do not dwell on this result.

Currently only four points adrift of the play-off places, the Addicks know that they could force their way into the top-six if they embark on another winning run.

By learning from the mistakes they made in this particular clash, Charlton may be able to get back on track by securing a positive result against Ipswich Town this weekend.

Terell Thomas may now need to step up the mark in Inniss’ absence

With Inniss set to miss Charlton’s showdown with Ipswich, Terell Thomas could potentially be handed the opportunity to showcase his ability in this fixture.

Thomas has only made one league appearance for the Addicks since sealing a move to The Valley in September.

Given that Ipswich are currently able to turn to the likes of Freddie Ladapo, Conor Chaplin and Kayden Jackson for inspiration, the 27-year-old will need to be firing on all cylinders if he is given the nod to start by Garner in this fixture.

