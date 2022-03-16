3 things we clearly learnt about Charlton Athletic after their 1-0 win v Gills

Charlton Athletic earned a much needed 1-0 win over Gillingham to end a seven game winless run on Tuesday evening.

The Gills were happy to sit back in a low block, as expected, and the Addicks were patient in their build-up to force some openings mainly in the first half.

Alex Gilbey had two clear shooting opportunities that flashed narrowly wide before latching onto a loose ball to fire home in the 40th minute.

Corey Blackett-Taylor cut in from left wing back to dart to the edge of the area, before his shot was spilled by Pontus Dahlberg to the feet of Jayden Stockley, the rebound to his effort fell to Gilbey to stroke into a largely empty net.

Neil Harris’ game plan was a little scuppered by conceding in the first half, with the Gills struggling to break out of their shell to create in the second period, their best chance coming when Vadaine Oliver missed a back post header with the scoreline at 0-0.

Here, we have taken a look at three things we clearly learnt about Charlton after their 1-0 win v Gillingham…

Corey Blackett-Taylor the spark

Blackett-Taylor had missed the Addicks’ seven game winless run through injury, and picked up where he left off against the Gills.

Charlton were able to create plenty of one versus one opportunities for Blackett-Taylor to run at Robbie McKenzie, and it was the main source of penetration in the first half.

The 24-year-old does not often complete the full 90 minutes, as he did on Tuesday evening, so it will be interesting to see what kind of shape he is in to take on Burton Albion on Saturday.

Sam Lavelle getting up to speed

There was a lot of communication between player-coach Jason Pearce and Sam Lavelle, in the warm-up, at half time and eventually when Pearce came out to see out the game late on.

Lavelle played in the centre of the back three, the role Pearce has played in this season, with Sean Clare to his right and Ben Purrington to his left.

The summer signing from Morecambe has slowly been integrated back into the first team following a serious groin injury that he picked up in October, but looked settled in his role against the Gills.

The Addicks coped very well with the aerial threat of Vadaine Oliver and Lavelle’s marshalling of the defence was a key factor in keeping a clean sheet.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Charlton Athletic players born in?

1 of 20 Craig MacGillivray Dundee Portsmouth Perth Edinburgh

Conor Washington’s return does the trick

Johnnie Jackson has repeatedly reminded the media that he has not lost a game when starting a front pair of Conor Washington and Jayden Stockley since taking the reins in late October.

That record remains in place after the win over the Gills and could pave the way for the Addicks to climb the table with the Northern Ireland international making his return from injury.

Washington and Stockley, who have both been out injured recently, did tire as the game went on but both stayed on the pitch for the full 90 minutes despite the presence of Mason Burstow and Jonathan Leko amongst the substitutes.