3 things we clearly learnt about Charlton Athletic after their 1-0 win v Doncaster

Charlton Athletic moved into 14th place in the League One table on Saturday.

A 1-0 win over Doncaster Rovers away from home took them above Burton Albion.

A second half strike courtesy of Jayden Stockley proved to be enough to separate the sides come the final whistle.

The gap to the top half of the table is now just one point, with seven games left in the season.

The Addicks have now also won three on the bounce as Johnnie Jackson’s side look to have one final flourish to end the season.

Here are three things we learned from the side’s 1-0 win over Doncaster on Saturday afternoon…

Charlton pressed well

Twice Charlton were able to carve Doncaster open with their heavy pressing.

Either side of half time, the forwards were able to put Doncaster’s defence under pressure which caused catastrophic mistakes.

Two of the game’s best chances came from this proactive movement off the ball.

Charlton were aggressive and wouldn’t let Doncaster out of their half with short simple balls.

Chances not taken

Those chances did not lead directly to goals, which will be a cause of frustration for Jackson.

The cross bar was rattled as Stockley contrived to miss what was effectively an open goal.

The chance came after Conor Washington missed a one on one chance against Doncaster’s Jonathan Mitchell.

Charlton even had a first half penalty saved, with the scores 0-0, as Washington’s low shot was tamely hit and easily saved by Mitchell.

The 1-0 scoreline did not accurately reflect the level of dominance that Charlton had on the game and, on another day, they could’ve easily regretted those gilt-edged chances that went abegging.

Charlton’s defence remains firm

Doncaster didn’t get a whiff of a chance all game, as Charlton defended resolutely for the entire 90 minutes.

Their sole shot on target came late in the game with a drilled effort from outside the box.

But it was a low quality effort and it was easily saved by Craig MacGillivray.

If Charlton can defend like this consistently then they will prove a difficult team to break down in the remaining weeks of the season.