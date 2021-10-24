3 things we clearly learnt about Charlton Athletic after their 1-0 victory over Sunderland

Charlton Athletic secured a much-needed victory yesterday in their showdown with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Having opted to part ways with Nigel Adkins earlier this week following a woeful start to the season, it was always going to be intriguing to see how the Addicks would fare in his absence.

Jayden Stockley scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the 66th minute of the club’s clash with Sunderland as he headed home from Jonathan Leko’s cross.

Whilst the Black Cats pushed for an equaliser in the closing stages of the game, Charlton managed to hold on to seal all three points.

Here, we take a look at THREE things we clearly learnt about the Addicks after their 1-0 victory over Sunderland…

Johnnie Jackson should be given more time to prove himself as caretaker boss

When you consider that Charlton are currently looking for a replacement for Adkins, it is important that they do not make a hasty decision.

Johnnie Jackson is currently the club’s caretaker manager and he was able to oversee a superb performance on Saturday.

Although it would be naïve to suggest that Jackson should be in contention for this role based solely on yesterday’s result, he should be given more time by the club’s hierarchy to prove his worth.

Stockley could kick on in the third-tier after scoring against Sunderland

When Charlton signed Stockley on a permanent deal earlier this year, they would have been hoping that the forward would be able to hit the ground running during the 2021/22 campaign.

However, despite showing glimpses of his talent, Stockley has only managed to find the back of the net on five occasions in 14 league appearances.

Particularly impressive during yesterday’s showdown, the forward managed to record a WhoScored match rating of 8.55 as he won 16 aerial duels.

By scoring on a regular basis in the coming weeks, he could help Charlton move up the third-tier standings.

Adam Matthews should use his display against Sunderland as a benchmark

Another stand-out performer during Charlton’s meeting with Sunderland, Adam Matthews helped his side keep a clean-sheet in League One by recording a WhoScored match rating of 8.12.

The defender made four tackles and seven clearances in this game as he produced an assured display against Lee Johnson’s side.

By using this performance as a benchmark, Matthews could potentially help Charlton pick up positive results in their upcoming League One clashes with Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United.