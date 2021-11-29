3 things we clearly learnt about Charlton Athletic after their 1-0 loss at Shrewsbury

Charlton Athletic suffered their first league defeat under Johnnie Jackson on Saturday when they went down 1-0 at Shrewsbury Town.

Daniel Udoh netted his third in as many games deep in second half additional to condemn the Addicks to their first loss in seven games.

It was a frustrating afternoon for the travelling South Londoners as Steve Cotterill’s men were able to knock them off their rhythm and end a disappointing week with a crushing late goal.

Shrewsbury have been strong at home this season and climbed out of the relegation zone as a result of the victory with the Addicks favourites going into the fixture. The visitors huffed and puffed but ultimately were brought down to the Shrews’ level and did not make a good case to pick up all three points.

Here, we have taken a look at three things we clearly learnt about Charlton Athletic after their 1-0 loss in Shropshire…

Lack of variety

The first two more agricultural sides Charlton have faced since Jackson took over in Morecambe, where the Addicks were pegged back to draw 2-2 in midweek, and Shrewsbury has yielded just one point.

Against more direct, physical and stereotypically uglier styles of play the South Londoners have come unstuck which is definitely something for Jackson to ponder.

Facing off with teams with more patient build-up like Doncaster Rovers, Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle saw completely different results.

Conditions

Quiz: 30 questions about Charlton Athletic’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 Who did Jayden Stockley join from? Preston Southampton Bournemouth Exeter

Absentees in Jason Pearce and Jayden Stockley thrive off physical battles in tough conditions.

It was far more difficult for the likes of Pape Souare and Josh Davison to dominate on an afternoon like this when the ball spent a lot of time airborne.

Time will tell if the Addicks are adaptable enough in extreme weather conditions as we approach the busy Christmas period.

Rotation

Jackson made very few changes to his starting XIs since taking over and only two were made from the Addicks’ draw at Morecambe last Tuesday.

With Albie Morgan, Charlie Kirk and Mason Burstow still occupying the fringes, Jackson possibly would have gone with different personnel in hindsight.

These issues can be ironed out with the Addicks not returning to league action until 7th December.