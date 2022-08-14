3 things we clearly learnt about Charlton Athletic after their 1-0 defeat vs Sheffield Wednesday

Charlton Athletic fell to a disappointing defeat at Sheffield Wednesday, as an 81st minute Tyreeq Bakinson header sealed the win for the hosts.

That didn’t tell the whole story though, as Ben Garner’s side were very impressive and there dominance in the first half saw the Owls booed off by a section of their fans at half-time.

Despite that, they couldn’t capitalise on their superiority, with Wednesday growing into the game and they would condemn the Addicks to their first league defeat of the campaign.

And, here we look at THREE things we learnt about Garner’s side from the game…

The new manager has implemented his style

The win over Derby was a bit of a grind, even if it was deserved, but this was a performance, particularly in the first half, that showed what Garner wants from his side.

They dominated possession, moved the ball well and restricted a good Wednesday side to just one shot in 45 minutes.

Given the busy summer, it was always going to take time before Charlton got fully up to speed but the early signs are positive.

They can compete with the best

Wednesday are currently second in the table and many expect them to be pushing for automatic promotion this season.

So, even though they lost, the fact that Charlton competed and were better than the Owls for periods of that game offers reason for encouragement.

It should give the players confidence that they’re on the right track as they prepare to embark on a busy period.

They need more cutting edge

Yet, having lost, there has to be a negative and the reality is that Charlton need more cutting edge in the final third.

Against Derby they managed to score just once from fourteen attempts and it was no goal at Hillsborough from 11 attempts.

They didn’t create enough from the possession they had and Garner will want more from his attackers in the future.