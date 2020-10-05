3 things we clearly learnt about Charlton Athletic after their 0-0 draw with Sunderland

Charlton Athletic drew 0-0 with Sunderland at The Valley on Saturday afternoon in Sky Bet League One, earning another point.

The Addicks could have perhaps gone into half-time well behind with Sunderland having several chances but the visitors did not take them.

Similarly, Charlton perhaps had a chance to win the game with the Black Cats reduced to ten men around 15 minutes from full-time but they also missed their opportunity and so the spoils were shared.

With that in mind, here are three things we learned from the game…

Ben Amos shining

Ben Amos was afforded the opportunity to stake his claim for the number 1 spot with Dillon Phillips’ future up in the air and he has duly taken it.

He was in fine form at the weekend with a number of fine saves being pulled off, including an unbelievable stop from a crashing Bailey Wright header.

Lee Bowyer thanked him after the game and rightly so.

Gaps open down the left

A lot of Sunderland’s best chances came from opportunities arising down Charlton’s left and that is something Lee Bowyer will want to look at.

Alfie Doughty was there as a wing-back to start with but Bowyer pushed him higher up and changed formation half-way through the first half.

Purrington shuffled over to left-back but in the first-half things remained too open and that transition between formations is something the manager might want to look at.

Good point in the end, squad set for improvements

Yes, Sunderland should have perhaps won this game but the fact of the matter is Charlton hung in there in the first-half and in the second things were more even.

It was a good point for a side that is set for, at least Bowyer hopes, several additions in the final portion of the transfer window and the fact the Addicks are far from the finished article needs to be considered.

A big couple of weeks awaits the club, then.