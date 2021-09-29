3 things we clearly learnt about Charlton Athletic after 4-1 defeat v Bolton

Charlton Athletic suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Bolton Wanderers on Wednesday night at The Valley, with late goals for the Trotters sealing a 4-1 victory.

The Addicks started well enough, going in front via a goal from Josh Davison and the support were firmly behind their team, though that all unravelled in the second half.

Bolton were level by half-time and the final portion of the second half saw them score three goals without reply, prompting the atmosphere in SE7 to go toxic and Nigel Adkins bore the brunt of it.

Here, then, are three things we learned about Charlton last night…

Endurance an issue

Both mentally and physically the Addicks’ players tired badly in the second half and it became a very disjointed performance.

Charlton started last night’s game in decent nick and took a good lead but they could not build on it and you just felt Bolton’s goal before half-time had the potential to knock the stuffing out of the hosts.

In the second half, things started evenly enough but Charlton soon faded and Bolton’s second goal had such an impact in terms of causing capitulation there is clear fragility in this squad right now.

Adkins hanging by a thread

If he wasn’t already, Nigel Adkins is very much drinking in the last chance saloon.

Thomas Sandgaard has shown he’s willing to be patient but he’s twice taken to social media now saying results need to improve and the atmosphere among supporters at the ground as soon as Bolton went in front really did sum up the volatile situation the club finds itself in.

Adkins was harangued for the final 10 minutes last night and some will be surprised he’s not been dismissed already. This weekend against Fleetwood is must-win, as simple as that.

Attacking combinations a positive

It’s naturally hard for Charlton fans to be finding positives at the moment – there’s not a lot to shout about right now – but there were at least some nice flashes from the likes of Jon Leko, Corey Blackett-Taylor and Josh Davison last night.

The three gave the Trotters’ defence plenty to think about, particularly in the first-half, and Leko in particular had the bit between his teeth both going forwards and defensively speaking.

That, though, needs to lead to wins and we’ll just have to see whether that follows this weekend.

Quiz: Have Charlton Athletic ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18 Won the top tier of English football Yes No