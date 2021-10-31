3 things we clearly learnt about Charlton Athletic after 4-0 win v Doncaster

Charlton Athletic produced a very professional job in putting Doncaster Rovers to the sword 4-0 at The Valley on Saturday.

The win lifted the Addicks out of the relegation zone and asked serious questions about Richie Wellens’ capabilities in the Rovers dugout.

Donny made some very exciting signings in the summer transfer window and would have been expected to finish in the top half this term, however inconsistent performances and a lack of ideas in the final third sees them set for a season-long relegation battle, now four points adrift.

Johnnie Jackson has picked up maximum points from his first two matches in caretaker charge following the sacking of Nigel Adkins and will have been very enthused by the performance on Saturday. George Dobson, Elliot Lee, Ben Purrington and Alex Gilbey produced standout performances as the Addicks sent a statement to the rest of the division.

Here, we have identified three things we clearly learnt about Charlton after their resounding victory over Doncaster…

Defensive solidity is back

Yes it was against a struggling Doncaster. But, the South Londoners only conceded five shots, none of them were on target, three of them were blocked and four were outside the 18-yard box.

The fifth was questionable if Tiago Cukur even got a touch on it as a cross floated into the relaxed arms of Craig MacGillivray.

There were concerns with the loss of Sam Lavelle last weekend, a key figure at the heart of defence but Jason Pearce slotted in seamlessly with Akin Famewo showing his class to the left of his skipper.

George Dobson possesses similar attributes to N’Golo Kante

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder had been frozen out under Nigel Adkins despite gaining some admirers with his performances at the start of the season.

All this high praise needs to be taken with the pinch of salt that was Doncaster’s lacklustre display particularly in the second period but Dobson was everywhere.

The former Sunderland man won so many second balls and protected the backline exquisitely to set the tone in central areas to facilitate the Addicks’ dominance.

Elliot Lee can run the show

The 26-year-old opened the scoring in fortunate fashion with his free kick going all the way in after Jayden Stockley’s run distracted Pontus Dahlberg.

But some of the ball manipulation, attack construction and long passing from Lee demonstrated the class of a player who should not be in the third tier.

Fierce competition for places at Luton Town has seen him arrive in South London but if he can continue to produce displays of that quality he will have a lot of suitors come the summer.

A consistent performer in the club’s early season poor form, Lee is playing with a lot more belief and swagger with Johnnie Jackson at the helm.

