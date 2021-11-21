3 things we clearly learnt about Charlton Athletic after 2-0 win over Plymouth

Johnnie Jackson continued his fine start as Charlton Athletic Interim Coach on Saturday as they inflicted Plymouth Argyle’s first league defeat of the season.

Charlton moved up to 12th with their fourth win in five as they beat Ryan Lowe’s side 2-0 at The Valley at the weekend.

The hosts almost went ahead after seven minutes, when George Dobson pounced on sloppy defensive work, only to pull his shot off target.

However it wasn’t until the second half when Charlton found their breakthrough.

The hosts got the opening goal their play deserved on the hour mark, when a Ben Purrington strike went under keeper Michael Cooper, before Conor Washington made it 2-0 in the 84th minute.

With Charlton’s fine form continuing and the quality they showed in this win against table toppers Plymouth, we take a look at three things we learnt about Charlton in the win.

Johnnie Jackson needs to be given the managers position full time

Jackson’s record so far as interim coach for the Addicks is impeccable.

They’ve only lost once under his stewardship and this game should serve as further motivation for the Charlton hierachy to give Jackson the job full time.

In the short time Jackson has been in charge, he’s completely changed the team in both playing style and confidence which was on show here against Plymouth. They bested the best time in League One and were comfortable throughout the game.

The sooner Jackson is tied down to a long term deal, the better for Charlton as attentions soon turn to improving the side in January.

This team is good enough for a playoff push

This win proves that Charlton do have a good enough squad to push for the playoffs this season.

Over the summer, they brought in ten players, including the likes of Harry Arter, Jayden Stockley and Sean Clare.

These are big signings for League One and for whatever reason, it didn’t work out under Nigel Adkins but under Jackson, the quality of the squad is shining through.

There’s a lot of attacking talent at the club

In Stockley’s absence, Josh Davison partnered Conor Washington up front and worked hard while Washington grabbed a goal for himself.

It highlights the strength in depth, as well as the faith Jackson has in the fringe players within the squad.

There’s enough quality in the forward areas and players are still to return from suspension and injury meaning the best is yet to come from Charlton.