3 things we clearly learnt about Charlton Athletic after 1-0 victory vs Burton Albion

Charlton Athletic made it 10 points from a possible 12 with a 1-0 victory at Burton Albion yesterday afternoon.

In the 18th minute, both teams were reduced to 10, with Jayden Stockley and Deji Oshilaja given their marching orders for a clash inside the area.

Two minutes later, the visitors took the lead through Ben Purrington, when the left-back nodded home from Akin Famewo’s intelligent flick-on.

Charlton limited the hosts to very little in the attacking third as the match progressed and could have even doubled their advantage during the latter stages.

Here, we take a look at three things we learn about Charlton after their 1-0 victory at the Pirelli Stadium yesterday…

Momentum continues

Johnnie Jackson has seen instant success since taking temporary control at The Valley, with yesterday’s victory another big stepping stone in the club’s season.

The club hero has picked up three wins and a draw since Nigel Adkins’ departure within what appears to be a difficult fixture list.

It is a result that pushes The Addicks up the table to 17th, and after a struggling start to the campaign, the sky is seemingly the limit at present.

Elliot Lee shines as fans call for a permanent deal

Elliot Lee signed a few games into the season at The Valley, joining The Addicks on a loan deal from Luton Town.

With his minutes on the pitch diminishing with The Hatters, Lee has put in some strong performances at Charlton, with yesterday being one of those days.

The attacking midfielder’s attacking intelligence, combined with his quick feet and subsequent vision made him very difficult to tame against Burton.

It remains to be seen if Charlton are able to strike a permanent deal with Lee, but Charlton fans are seemingly in agreement that they want him.

Goals have been coming from all over the shop

It was Purrington who netted the decisive goal in yesterday’s 1-0 victory over Burton, but Charlton have been sharing the goals out in recent weeks.

Purrington, Lee, Stockley, Conor Washington, Jonathan Leko, Josh Davison, Sam Lavelle and Sean Clare have all found the back of the net for The Addicks in recent weeks.

For an opposing team, it is so much easier to work on nullifying the threat of a couple of players, but when goals are coming from all over the pitch, it is much more difficult to stop.