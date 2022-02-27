3 things we clearly learnt about Charlton after their 2-0 loss v Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday struck in the first-half to boost their promotion chances as they secured a 2-0 victory over an out-of-sorts Charlton Athletic side at Hillsborough yesterday afternoon.

The visitors already faced an uphill battle from the eighth minute when George Byers headed home to consign the Addicks to more misery, setting up the Owls for another home victory amid their promising run of form.

And they doubled their advantage when Callum Paterson tapped home a low cross to consign Johnnie Jackson’s men to more misery as they looked to stop the rot – but couldn’t argue with the scoreline in what was a dominant first-half performance from Wednesday.

Unfortunately, the Addicks were unable to create anything meaningful after the interval to drag themselves back in the tie, leaving them with a huge challenge next weekend with no momentum to utilise as they face Sunderland.

A defeat against the Black Cats will only worsen the atmosphere at The Valley, so they will be desperate to at least win a point against Alex Neil’s men.

We’re focusing on yesterday in this piece though as we discuss three things we learnt about them following their League One tie in South Yorkshire.

They aren’t clear of relegation yet

Considering they were previously gunning for the play-offs earlier in the season under Jackson, it’s almost remarkable that the prospect of relegation is real again.

Previously creating a feel-good factor in the English capital, the Addicks’ manager has been unable to turn the tide for the long term and they now find themselves just eight points clear of the relegation zone.

There are only 12 league games left of the season for many teams and some would view this as a reasonably comfortable margin. However, the third-tier outfit have now lost five consecutive league games and are currently on course to be dragged into a relegation dogfight once again.

Following Nigel Adkins’ departure and their upturn in form after his dismissal, Charlton must have thought those days were behind them. But they look set to return unless they can turn their fortunes around quickly.

Jackson’s job is no longer safe

Considering Jackson was a fans’ favourite from his playing days even before taking the top job, it felt as though many fans would give him as much patience as possible when he became caretaker boss.

This was especially the case following Adkins’ start to the season with a change in management needed – and when he managed to lift the London-based club to mid-table – he looked to have one of the safest jobs in football.

But with five losses on the spin, no EFL Trophy to play for after being knocked out and the club no longer in the FA Cup either, pressure will only start to build on the 39-year-old if he fails to stop the rot.

After going unbeaten in all but one of their latter 15 games of the 2020/21 season and Jayden Stockley signing permanently in the summer, they came into this term as top-six favourites.

But they look set to finish in or around the drop zone based on current form and if that happens, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Addicks’ boss lose his job.

A few more losses on the spin have already cost the likes of Mick McCarthy and Veljko Paunovic their respective jobs at Cardiff City and Reading this season.

A switch in formation is required

You can understand why Jackson likes playing two up top with the likes of Conor Washington, Mason Burstow, Jayden Stockley, Chuks Aneke and Elliot Lee all available when fit.

However, it’s getting to a point where the 3-5-2 is becoming stale and it does seem as though a shake-up is needed to get the team firing on all cylinders again, even if this alteration in system is mainly utilised to refocus minds.

In the end, that’s the only thing that may be needed because they certainly have the calibre of players at their disposal to be much more successful than they are at this stage.

Keeping two up top certainly isn’t a problem – but a 4-4-2 formation with two banks of four behind the likes of Burstow and Lee should help the League One side to be watertight at the back – with their defensive area an obvious issue.

That should then give their forwards the confidence that they can win games for their side without worrying about their defence.