3 things we clearly learnt about Cardiff City after their 2-1 win over Luton at the weekend

Cardiff City have looked a completely different side since giving the managerial reins to Steve Morison.

The Bluebirds were struggling at the bottom end of the Championship but since giving the new boss the job, they have lost only one of their last four fixtures in the league.

It is form that has seen them put some distance between themselves and the bottom three and although they remain in 20th, they are now five points clear.

Although they are certainly not out of the woods in terms of facing the drop this season, they look to be in a much better position now than they were – and if Morison can continue to get them firing consistently, they could steadily make their way up the table.

After another superb win over Luton Town at the weekend, here are three things we learned about the new-look Bluebirds team.

Cardiff don’t need Kieffer Moore firing to look sharp

Kieffer Moore may be their main talisman in attack but he didn’t manage a goal or a shot at the weekend against Luton.

Despite him faltering in front of goal, the club proved that they don’t need the attacker to be at his best to pick up points under their new boss. Instead, young Rubin Colwill bagged a goal and created chances all game, while Perry Ng and Ryan Giles on each wing ran Luton ragged.

The two wingers were exciting and bright all game and both bagged an assist for their efforts.

It shows that the future is bright at Cardiff, with some of their younger players really thriving when being given the chance to. It also allows a level of relief for Bluebirds’ fans – that is, that if Moore doesn’t score, someone else can and will.

Sean Morrison is still solid at the back

With clearances, tackles and blocks aplenty, Sean Morrison proved that he can still do some superb work at the back for Cardiff.

The 30-year-old was a busy man at the weekend against a solid Hatters side but managed to limit them to just one goal. He held off their attackers and rolled back the years – and showed just how valuable he can be to Cardiff.

The club needs leaders to get out of their current fight against relegation and the player certainly proved that he can be one with that performance.

Cardiff don’t need to dominate to win games

Cardiff managed less shots, less possession and less passes than Luton did in the game and yet they managed to come away with all three points.

It is not an unfamiliar sight for Bluebirds fans but it shows that the club do not need to rely on possession or a wealth of chances to win games.

The club can be dominant, grind out results and secure points even when playing their own way and to their own tactics – that is to soak up pressure, get balls into the box when they can and capitalise on the chances that the Cardiff side creates for itself in their games.