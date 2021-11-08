3 things we clearly learnt about Cardiff City after their 2-1 win over Huddersfield

Cardiff City earned a much needed 2-1 victory over Huddersfield Town on Saturday coming from behind thanks to a brace from Kieffer Moore.

The win saw the Bluebirds create a three point gap between themselves and the relegation zone to see the Terriers lose ground on the play-off places. Mark McGuinness had his head in his hands when the 20-year-old’s poor backpass resulted in Danel Sinani’s 12th minute opener and Huddersfield continued to look the more likely for the majority of the game.

Steve Morison’s men would have dropped into the relegation zone in defeat with Hull City picking up a crucial win at Barnsley, the relief was clear to see on the pitch and in the stands at the final whistle with Kieffer Moore returning to form in the nick of time.

As the Bluebirds breathe a sigh of relief, here, we take a look at three things we clearly learnt about Cardiff City after their 2-1 win over Huddersfield…

Bacuna back in the fold

Leandro Bacuna was not a popular figure around the Welsh capital towards the back end of Mick McCarthy’s reign at the club.

The 30-year-old has come back in under Morison in the midst of a brief midfield injury crisis but seems to be gaining some trust from the caretaker manager.

Bacuna can add value to the squad in his versatility and when fully motivated is still an effective Championship commodity.

Defensive vulnerability still present

Cardiff still looked shaky at the back and lost the expected goals battle 0.91 – 2.27 against the Terriers.

If Danny Ward was more clinical they would have been two down before Moore got in on the act with a hairy moment for Aden Flint surfacing in the second period.

Sean Morrison’s position on the bench as a great leader but also defender at this level is puzzling.

A striker is only as good as his service

An old cliché but one that has definitely been the case with Kieffer Moore this season. Aerially he is one of, if not, the most dangerous strikers in the Championship and with quality deliveries from Joe Ralls and Isaak Davies in the second half the 29-year-old was able to make the Terriers pay.

Two winnable games in a trip to Deepdale to take on Preston North End and arelegation six pointer against Hull follow the international break, presenting an opportunity for Cardiff to pull away from the conversation at the bottom end.