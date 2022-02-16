3 things we clearly learnt about Cardiff City after their 2-0 win v Coventry

Cardiff City are on an excellent run under Steve Morison and have pulled themselves well clear of any relegation fears.

Joel Bagan and Mark Harris got themselves on the scoresheet to earn a third straight win at the Cardiff City Stadium, against a Coventry City side who have mixed it with the best at times this season.

The Sky Blues went in as comfortable favourites after picking up a victory at Reading on Saturday but were not able to lay a glove on the Bluebirds, only managing three shots on target in the match.

The Bluebirds now boast a 15 point cushion on the relegation zone and will be beginning to plan for the 2022/23 campaign as Morison approaches the end of his contract in the dugout.

Here, we have taken a look at three things we clearly learnt about Cardiff after their 2-0 win over Coventry…

They are safe

It would take some drop-off for them to relinquish the 15 point lead they have on 22nd place, and having won four of their last five it seems more likely that they extend that gap between now and the end of the season.

Reading and Peterborough United have not been able to keep pace with Bluebirds in the last month or so, and this run of form could not have come at a better time for Morison and the players.

It will be interesting to monitor what types of conversations are had in the coming weeks ahead of another second tier campaign in 2022/23.

Supporters are back onside

It has been a very challenging season both on and off the pitch and Morison had a lot to prove when he arrived in the dugout.

Bluebirds supporters have been delighted to see the amount homegrown talent earning a chance in the first team this season and have roared their team on to recent victories over Nottingham Forest, Peterborough and Coventry.

Many would be shocked to see Morison not earn the manager’s job beyond the end of this season as it feels like some togetherness has finally been established in what has been a very difficult campaign.

Positive defensive combination found

With injuries to Curtis Nelson and Sean Morrison, Morison seems to have stumbled across a successful formula at the back.

Perry Ng has tucked inside from right wing back to the right side of a back three in recent weeks, and seems to be building a strong relationship with Aden Flint and Mark McGuinness.

Cardiff limited Coventry very effectively on Tuesday evening, restricting the Sky Blues to their lowest expected goals for value, 0.83 according to Wyscout, in their last ten games.