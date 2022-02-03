3 things we clearly learnt about Cardiff City after their 1-0 win v Barnsley

Cardiff City have moved nine points clear of the bottom three after a hard-fought 1-0 victory against relegation rivals Barnsley at Oakwell last night.

The Bluebirds ended their long wait for a Championship win on Sunday against Nottingham Forest and made it two wins in two yesterday thanks to January signing Uche Ikpeazu’s first goal for the club.

A post-match tussle between Steve Morison and Tykes assistant coach Jo Laumann highlighted just how important the result was but what did it show us about Cardiff?

We’ve outlined three things we clearly learnt about the Bluebirds after their 1-0 win against Barnsley last night…

Uche Ikpeazu could be a fantastic signing

Talk about making an impact. Ikpeazu’s move to Cardiff is one that has just seemed to make sense since the links first emerged and he made the perfect start to his career with the South Wales club yesterday.

He came off the bench to make his debut and produce the moment of quality that won the game for the Bluebirds, nodding a ball forward for himself and holding off the defenders before rolling it into the back of the net.

Losing Kieffer Moore in the January window was a blow but last night’s game suggested that Ikpeazu could be a fantastic addition.

They’re prepared to scrap their way away from relegation

It wasn’t pretty but the Bluebirds’ win against Barnsley at Oakwell yesterday looks likely to be vital in helping them secure their Championship survival this term.

Morison never shied away from the physical battle and was certainly a streetwise player, and his side played in his image last night.

They used their physicality and weren’t afraid to get their hands dirty, even if it meant getting on the wrong side of the referee.

Ultimately, that proved vital in a tight game at Oakwell as they proved that they’re prepared to scrap their way away from relegation.

They’re far from the finished article

There are certainly positives to take for the Bluebirds and two wins in two games has helped them put some vital distance between themselves and the bottom three but we’d be having a very different conversation had things gone slightly differently last night.

The importance of last night’s win should not be underestimated but it was a tight and cagey affair that could well have gone the other way had Barnsley been more clinical.

Morison needs to build on the momentum gained from the win against Barnsley but the narrow victory in a scrappy game against the worst side in the division highlighted that they’re by no means the finished article.