3 things we clearly learnt about Burnley in their 3-0 win v QPR

Burnley returned to Championship action on Sunday with a 3-0 victory over QPR at Loftus Road.

The Clarets ran out comfortable winners, with first-half goals from Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Ian Maatsen before a second half strike from Nathan Tella wrapped up the three points.

With Sunday’s win, Vincent Kompany’s side has now won six of their last seven Championship games, maintaining their three-point lead at the top of the table and a seven-point lead over rivals Blackburn Rovers.

The result also means the Clarets have scored three goals in their last three games in all competitions and head into the Christmas period bang in form.

Here, we have taken a look at three things we clearly learnt about Burnley in their 3-0 win over QPR…

Playing with confidence

Burnley played on Sunday like a team that is full of confidence, despite a four-week break without playing a game.

As mentioned, this was Burnley’s sixth win in their last seven outings, and winning games of football instils confidence in the team.

Kompany’s side are playing with that swagger and know-how, showing that they believe in themselves to get the job done even if things are going well.

Saturday’s opponents had a lot going on off the field after Mick Beale’s departure, but take nothing away from Burnley; they showed up at Loftus Road with the confidence and ability to get the job done, and they did just that.

Burnley are living up to expectations in the Championship, and if they keep playing like this, then there won’t be many in the league that can dampen their spirits.

Title credentials obvious to see

One defeat in their last 15 games in the league goes to show how well adapted Kompany’s side have been to dropping down a league.

The pressure is on the Clarets to succeed this campaign, but that doesn’t seem to be affecting them even slightly.

Kompany has got his team playing his style of football in a matter of months, and it looks like they’ve been doing it for years. Their position at the top of the table is a fair reflection of the work the team has done under Kompany and the performances they have put in.

Their recent wins over Blackburn and QPR show that his side can beat not only the teams near the bottom but also the teams in and around the top six.

Quiz: Championship's back! How much can you remember about Burnley's season so far

1 of 23 What score did Burnley beat Huddersfield on opening day? 1-0 2-0

Nathan Tella is key

Tella picked up his seventh goal in his 20th Championship appearance at the weekend.

The winger has been very influential in this Burnley side since joining the club in the summer; he’s averaging a respectable WhoScored.com match rating of 6.73 so far this season.

The 23-year-old has featured in every game for the Clarets since joining the club, and considering the talented options at Kompany’s disposal, Tella has managed to keep impressing to earn himself regular starts this campaign.

Burnley are a side that is managing to share the goals around the team, and the Southampton loanee has stepped up to the plate and proven his goal-scoring ability.