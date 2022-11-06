3 things we clearly learnt about Burnley after their 5-2 loss v Sheffield United

The longest unbeaten run in the Championship this season came to an end on Saturday afternoon as Burnley were hammered 5-2 at Shefield United.

The Blades are now within three points of their promotion rivals while holding a game in hand after a rampant second half display that Vincent Kompany’s side just couldn’t cope with.

This could prove to be a defining result for both clubs, with their immediate reaction set to earn a lot of focus as we prepare for the World Cup break.

Here are three things we clearly learned about Burnley following this 5-2 humbling…

Punished mistakes

Before digging into the negatives, one positive that Kompany can take from this loss is how his attack performed in front of goal.

The team struggled for control initially but eventually took the initiative after the opening 10 minutes, and managed to make their pressure tell with Jack Robinson’s deflection giving the visitors the lead.

Manuel Benson punished Robinson further to give Burnley a half-time 2-1 lead when his hard work off the ball forced a mistake from the defender that put the winger through on goal.

Despite only having four shots on target, and no Jay Rodriguez in the side, the Clarets still managed to pose an attacking threat with two goals against an impressive defensive unit.

Horrendous set piece defending

However, Burnley’s own defence left a lot to be desired throughout this game.

In particular, every set piece for United felt like a genuine goal scoring opportunity.

The first four goals conceded all came from a failure to competently defend the Blades from either a corner or throw-in.

This is something Kompany will need to iron out to avoid further humiliation, as it was only Arijanet Muric preventing Saturday’s scoreline from being even worse.

Hectic schedule takes its toll

Most importantly of all, this Burnley team simply looked tired throughout the second half.

While the team did display a lot of intensity during the opening 45 minutes, it was United who looked to find another gear in the second half.

The 25 minute period from the second United goal to their final fifth strike showed how much more energy Paul Heckingbottom’s side still had left in the tank.

Rotation will need to be a bigger factor for Burnley in the second half of the season to avoid burnout as they look to take pole position in this tight promotion race.