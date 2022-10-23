3 things we clearly learnt about Burnley after their 4-2 win vs Sunderland

Burnley continued their fine start to the Championship season by producing a stunning comeback to win 4-2 at Sunderland today.

In truth, the first half was really concerning for the Clarets, as they were second best for large parts, with goals from Amad Diallo and Dan Neil meaning they were on course for just their second defeat of the campaign.

However, a fantastic second 45 saw Vincent Kompany’s side score four unanswered goals in a brilliant display from the side.

Burnley are now third in the Championship table and fans will be optimistic about what the future holds under the boss, and here we look at THREE things we learnt from the win on Wearside…

There is real quality within the group

Firstly, this was another reminder that this is a Burnley squad packed with quality.

The majority of the many summer signings have settled instantly and they’ve bought into exactly what the manager wants in terms of the style of play.

As well as the structure and style, players produced moments of individual quality in the second half to get the victory. Overall, the side are in a good place and those in the XI or on the bench are capable of stepping up.

Vincent Kompany is the real deal

The Burnley fans are fully behind Kompany and this game was an example of why he is so highly-rated.

He made a crucial substitution at the break as Manuel Benson came on to score and assist, whilst he presumably tore into the players at the break and got the response he wanted.

Plus, they exploited set-pieces, knowing Sunderland’s struggles, showing they are capable of mixing it up.

There are still areas to improve

Despite the overall positivity, it can’t take away from the fact that Burnley were poor in the first half and they deservedly trailed.

Obviously they came from behind in the end but you can’t usually afford to give sides such a lead and Kompany knows his side fell below their standards in the first 45 minutes.