3 things we clearly learnt about Burnley after their 4-0 win v Swansea

Burnley are having a good season so far and currently they sit at the top of the Championship having lost only one game so far.

After two successive draws in October, the Clarets got back to winning ways last weekend against Coventry City and were keen to carry that on this weekend.

Thankfully for Vincent Kompany’s side, they got their wish as they beat Swansea City 4-0 yesterday.

Swansea City currently sit eighth in the league so this is a good three points for the Clarets.

Here, we take a look at three things we learnt about Burnley after yesterday’s game.

They can score goals

Burnley seem to have a bit of trouble scoring this season.

In their last six games prior to this weekend, Burnley scored only one goal in every game apart from their game against Bristol City in which they scored two.

Whilst it’s encouraging to score regularly, to only be scoring one a game has to be a concern for a side looking to go up this season as it has subjected them to four of those six games being draws rather than wins.

However, the fact they scored four yesterday and with three different goal scorers shows they are able to provide a threat going forward but they must make sure they start to show this on a more consistent basis.

Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about Burnley FC flops from over the years?

1 of 25 How old is Brian Easton? 31 33 34 37

They don’t need possession to get forward

What’s interesting when you look at the statistics from yesterday is that Burnley didn’t dominate the game in terms of how much of the ball they had.

The possession was shared at 52% and 48% in Burnley’s favour showing both sides had fairly similar amounts of the ball in the game which isn’t typical in a 4-0 game.

What’s more, this shows us that the Clarets know how to get the ball forward and be effective with their possession given the fact they were able to score four.

This will be encouraging for the squad as they know they can adapt to different types of games and play in different ways that should ensure they are able to continue attacking.

They could keep the intensity up

A 4-0 win is a brilliant result but when you consider that three of Burnley’s goals were scored before half-time despite the fact that Swansea went down to ten men in the 74th minute, you have to question whether the squad lacked intensity in the second half of the game.

On the one hand, you can understand why you would drop rather than waste your energy when it looks fairly certain that the win is secured.

However, you do wonder whether this is what is getting Burnley in other games where they aren’t able to score more than one goal.

There’s no guarantee that any more goals could have come but it is certainly for the team to look at when they think about their less secure games.