3 things we clearly learnt about Burnley after their 3-3 draw v Blackpool

Burnley played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Blackpool at Turf Moor yesterday afternoon, with both teams concluding the contest with ten men.

The Clarets, who have now drawn all three of their home games in the Championship thus far, led 2-0 and 3-1 during the first half, with Josh Brownhill and a Nathan Tella brace helping the recently relegated club into a favourable position.

However, goals from Theo Corbeanu, Shayne Lavery and Jerry Yates earned Michael Appleton’s side a draw.

Here, we take a look at three things we learnt about Burnley during yesterday’s 3-3 draw…

Nathan Tella could prove to be pivotal

With such a big turnover of players, it is sometimes difficult for individuals to start on the front foot, however, Nathan Tella has started his time with Burnley brilliantly.

Looking lively when coming off the bench in Burnley’s previous two matches, Tella was tasked with starting against Blackpool and he put in a dazzling attacking display.

A real threat when carrying the ball, he proved to be clinical in the final phase of play, something that could help take this possession-based Burnley side to glory.

Clarets must find a way through

Burnley have continued to dominate possession throughout their opening games but that has accounted for very little as Vincent Kompany’s side are now without a win in four.

Of course, they have a team that is continuing to gel and find rhythm but they are in need of translating possession into overall dominance.

Three home draws is not disastrous by any means, however, if an immediate Premier League return is to be achieved, they need to start displaying dominance at home.

Manuel Benson will be a real game changer

The Man of the Match against Luton after coming off the bench during their opening home game of the season, Manuel Benson was once again very lively after coming on yesterday.

Elegant and productive on the ball, the young winger has a lot to give and could enjoy a very good season should he continue displaying what he has done already.

The competition levels in wing positions are already high, however, Benson has the desirable attributes that would justify regular inclusion in the starting XI.

If not, then he will be a very handy game changer for the Clarets.