3 things we clearly learnt about Burnley after their 3-1 win v Middlesbrough

A brace from Manuel Benson proved to be the difference in a chaotic game at Turf Moor as Burnley secured a 3-1 victory over Middlesbrough yesterday afternoon.

Considering the quality of the two sides, the crowd will have been disappointed about the slow start to the game with neither team able to do anything meaningful during the early stages.

The first real chance came for the hosts in the 23rd minute when Ian Maatsen put Johann Berg Gudmundsson through on goal – but the Icelander couldn’t make the most of it with Zack Steffen denying him. And despite the hosts’ dominance of the ball, the two sides went in level at the interval.

The visitors managed to get themselves in front just a few minutes after the break though with Benson’s error giving Duncan Watmore the chance to slam the ball home past Arijanet Muric – but the wide man managed to redeem himself on the hour mark with his strike making it 1-1.

The 25-year-old then went on to grab his brace in the 67th minute with his cross finding its way past Steffen – and the Clarets grabbed a third shortly after via a Jonny Howson own goal.

Connor Roberts’ handball just over a minute before the 90th-minute mark looked set to make things interesting with Boro winning a penalty and the Welshman being sent off – but Chuba Akpom was denied by Muric as the game finished 3-1.

After an eventful afternoon, we take a look at three things we clearly learnt about Vincent Kompany’s men.

They can be their own worst enemy at times

It’s hard to start off on a negative considering their victory – but this is something Kompany will want to focus on because they have gone behind in a few games this term and with that – have given themselves an unnecessary mountain to climb.

The Reading and Rotherham United games are just two examples of this with Sunderland also going 2-0 up before the Clarets were able to secure a 4-2 victory at the Stadium of Light.

Yesterday, the Clarets dominated possession in the first half despite not having a huge number of chances and would have been hoping to start the second 45 in a similar manner, though they would have wanted to have more substance to accompany their style.

Instead, they handed Boro the opener on a silver platter and even though the hosts came out with the three points in the end, Kompany will be frustrated that his side made the afternoon more difficult than it needed to be.

They have shown real character

Although they can be their own worst enemy, this has allowed the Clarets to show their character on numerous occasions this season and they should be commended for their latest comeback.

They may have been extremely nervous coming into this tie because of how much a win would mean, with Sheffield United not playing yesterday and one of Norwich City and Blackburn guaranteed to drop points with the two sides going up against each other.

These two factors gave the Lancashire outfit the perfect opportunity to strengthen their status as promotion favourites – but after going behind in the way they did – it looked as though they would be coming away with no points.

However, they showed real mental strength to get themselves back into it and grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck, something that proved to be crucial in the end.

They were also on the end of a couple of questionable refereeing decisions, so full credit goes to them, especially Benson.

Their strength in depth has paid dividends

It looked as though they were going to suffer without the likes of Anass Zaroury and Nathan Tella at their disposal with both shining for them this term – but their strength in depth shone through in the end.

Benson may have made a mistake for Boro’s goal – but he proved his worth just minutes later and his impact just emphasises the number of top-quality options they have at their disposal.

Also able to bring on the experienced Charlie Taylor, Ashley Barnes who scored a brace against Blackburn Rovers before the interval and Scott Twine who was a major asset for MK Dons last term, that just goes to show that they have options that can come on and make a real difference.

Once Zaroury returns from the World Cup, they will be an even bigger threat in the final third with the Morocco international shining during the first half of the season.