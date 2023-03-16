Burnley managed to back up their recent victory over Wigan Athletic by securing all three points in their showdown with Hull City last night.

The Clarets opened the scoring in the 43rd minute of this fixture as Nathan Tella slotted an effort past goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Following the break, Tella doubled Burnley's advantage as he volleyed home from Ian Maatsen's cross.

The 23-year-old then completed his hat-trick as he intercepted a pass from a Hull player before firing into the bottom corner.

During the closing stages of the clash, Hull managed to grab a consolation goal through Ozan Tufan.

As a result of this triumph, Burnley extended their advantage over Middlesbrough, who occupy third place in the league standings, to 19 points.

Here, we have decided to reflect on the club's latest outing by taking a look at three things we clearly learnt about Burnley after their 3-1 win over Hull...

Once their transfer embargo is lifted, a permanent move for Tella must be a priority

Burnley confirmed earlier this week that they had been placed under a transfer embargo by the EFL due to a delay in submitting their accounts.

The Clarets had to change auditors which was taking longer than expected.

Once the club's embargo is lifted, a permanent move for Tella simply has to be a priority for the club this summer based on his performances this season.

The winger took his overall goal tally for the campaign to 19 last night by producing a spectacular display against Hull and has also chipped in with three assists.

A new Championship points record is now a realistic target for the Clarets

Burnley have now accumulated 83 points in the Championship and have still got nine games left to play this season.

The current points record at this level was posted by Reading in 2006 who managed to amass 106 points.

While Burnley would have to win eight of their last nine league games in order to eclipse the Royals, they will be confident in their ability to achieve this goal based on their performances in 2023.

Since the turn of the year, the Clarets have secured victory in 12 of the 16 matches that they participated in.

Arijanet Muric deserves a chance to prove himself in the Premier League next season

Arijanet Muric has managed to step up to the mark for Burnley in their recent fixtures.

After recording an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.53 in the club's 3-0 win over Wigan, the goalkeeper made five saves in last night's game as he helped his side defeat Hull.

Yet to make an appearance in the Premier League during his career, Muric unquestionably deserves the opportunity to prove his worth at this level later this year in a Burnley shirt.

By producing some assured displays at the start of the 2023/24 campaign, the 24-year-old could go on to maintain his place in the starting eleven for the foreseeable future.