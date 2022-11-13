3 things we clearly learnt about Burnley after their 3-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers

Burnley ensured that they would lead the way through the international break in the Championship with a 3-0 victory over Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers.

A brace from Ashley Barnes and a strike from Anass Zaroruy secured all three points for the Clarets, with Burnley deserving their comprehensive victory.

Here, we take a look at three things that we clearly learnt about the Clarets during today’s victory over their Lancashire rivals…

Burnley bounce back in style

After what was a poor showing in their 5-2 defeat to Sheffield United last week, it is fair to say that today’s performance was the perfect response.

Not only did they dominate the game and dictate the tempo from the onset, they also dealt with the issue that caused them all sorts of problems against the Blades, set pieces.

Vincent Kompany will take a lot of confidence from the response shown by his side, especially against a team who are also flying high in the second tier.

Anass Zaroury continues to shine

Anass Zaroury has made an excellent start to this new Championship campaign, with the 22-year-old putting in a fantastic display against Rovers.

Bright but rather ineffective in the opening stages, it was the second half when the winger upped it a gear and entered unplayable form.

Zaroury provided the assist for Barnes’ opener in the 55th minute, before getting on the scoresheet himself when Barnes’ effort was parried away by Thomas Kaminski.

Ashley Barnes thrives in Derby Day victory

Ashley Barnes has struggled in front of goal during the early stages of this campaign, however, he returned an excellent display against his side’s rivals.

Not only did he take his two goals well, his running in behind and link-up play caused all sorts of havoc against Blackburn’s defence.

It was a performance that will provide him with plenty of confidence going into the rest of the campaign.