3 things we clearly learnt about Burnley after their 2-1 win vs Reading

Burnley continued their excellent start to the season with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Reading yesterday.

Vincent Kompany has transformed the club since his appointment and the Clarets lead the way in the Championship after 18 games, with the success over the Royals their ninth of the campaign.

However, they were fortunate to get the points, as the visitors were controversially denied a late penalty before Anass Zaroury scored the winner deep into stoppage time.

Nevertheless, Burnley will feel they deserve that bit of luck and nobody can deny they merit their position in the table.

And, here we look at THREE things we learnt about the game yesterday…

Kompany’s subs make a difference

The Belgian has built a very good squad at Turf Moor, so the five sub rule is one that has certainly benefited Burnley.

Of course, Kompany deserves credit for using his subs well and that was evident against the Royals. Manuel Benson once again came off the bench to score a crucial goal and he also made the winner with an excellent cross.

The Championship is a tight, competitive league, so small things can make a big difference and Kompany’s subs are helping Burnley a lot.

Anass Zaroury will be a huge player this season

Of the many new signings, it’s perhaps Zaroury that is the most exciting.

The 21-year-old has the ability to beat his man effortlessly, which he showed in the build up to the equaliser, whilst he is also starting to score goals.

Yes, the winner was a pretty easy finish from close range, but he had to be in the right position and make the right movements, so if he can continue to add goals to his game then Burnley will have some player.

There’s still work to do

Despite the overall positivity that has to be around Burnley right now, they were still fortunate to get the win yesterday as Reading should have had a late penalty that would’ve surely seen them win.

Had that happened, the narrative changes. So, Kompany will be aware that things can change quickly and it’s about staying focused and maintaining the high standards they’ve set.