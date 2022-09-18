3 things we clearly learnt about Burnley after their 2-1 win v Bristol City

Burnley have retained their place in the Championship’s top six with a narrow 2-1 victory over Bristol City, allowing them to end this set of games on a positive note going into the international break.

The Clarets struck as early as the fourth minute with Manuel Benson capitalising on some hesitant defending by the visitors to fire past Daniel Bentley and put his side in control.

However, it wasn’t a straight-forward game for the hosts who were pegged back to 1-1 before the half-hour mark when a corner was tucked home from close range by Nahki Wells, who will be delighted to be a key part of the first team once more.

It was Vincent Kompany’s side that would come out victorious though, with Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s cross being headed home by Jay Rodriguez in the 67th minute – and the Clarets managed to hold on to secure another three points following their midweek draw against local rivals Preston North End.

This result has lifted Kompany’s men to fourth place – and they will be hoping to overtake Reading sooner rather than later to set their sights on the top two.

Looking back though, we discuss three things we learnt about the hosts at Turf Moor following yesterday’s victory against Nigel Pearson’s side.

Rodriguez is a game-changer

The experienced forward didn’t just contribute with his goal – but also with his defensive work from the front and in the end – this proved to be an important factor in their victory.

Although his winner won’t exactly be replayed too many times, it was a goal of Premier League quality with the Englishman still having plenty to do from Gudmundsson’s cross, and that header proved to be the difference in the end.

A lot was said about the Clarets’ lack of forwards before Halil Dervisoglu come in on deadline day – but this conversation shouldn’t go away because if one or two forwards are out of action – that will leave them short of options in this department.

This is why they will be glad to have a reliable player like Rodriguez who can get in and amongst the goals when available.

Benson could be key this season

Benson has been a revelation since his summer move from Antwerp – and that has been important with Dwight McNeil leaving the club.

McNeil may not have recorded too many goalscoring contributions last season – but he was still an influential player at Turf Moor and this is why they simply had to replace him when he left for Everton.

The Belgian has been a real livewire and showed that with his goal yesterday – and could be a real asset both as a starter and from the bench during this campaign and beyond.

As well as the McNeil factor, Scott Twine hasn’t been able to make as much of an impact as he would’ve liked so far so having Benson as an option has been incredibly valuable for Kompany who has been justified in forking out a fee for him.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him become a fan favourite very shortly.

Harwood-Bellis can be an asset in both boxes

Although he’s only 20, there have been high expectations of the centre-back considering how highly rated he is in Manchester City’s academy, the fact he already has second-tier experience under his belt and the fact he’s been England under-21 captain.

The Englishman has thrived in recent games though, rising well to head in Josh Brownhill’s corner at Deepdale in midweek and proved his worth yesterday with some vital defending.

In fact, it could be argued that his contributions won the Clarets the three points in the end, a very promising sign of things to come.

With James Tarkowski, Ben Mee and Nathan Collins all departing the club, they desperately needed adequate replacements and Harwood-Bellis has certainly been an asset to them thus far.