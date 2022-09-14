3 things we clearly learnt about Burnley after their 1-1 draw with Preston

Burnley endured a frustrating night on Tuesday, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Preston North End at Deepdale.

Things started well for the Clarets, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis heading them in front from a corner with just ten minutes on the clock.

However, it took just five minutes for the hosts to respond, as Jordan Storey’s own headed effort crept over the line, being awarded by goalline technology.

That ensured both sides would ultimately settle for a point, leaving Burnley fifth in the Championship table, and giving Vincent Kompany plenty to think about.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we learnt about Burnley from that draw with Preston, right here.

Draws must become wins

Following their relegation from the Premier League last season, Burnley are of course one of the favourites for promotion this season.

They have started solidly enough, losing just once in the league, but they have also drawn five of their nine league games, having been unable to find a winner at Deepdale. By contrast, league leaders Sheffield United did do that, with a stoppage time winner at Swansea.

As a result, Burnley are now already six points behind the Blades after they further extended their lead here, serving as a reminder to the Clarets that draws will not be enough to keep pace with those at the very top of the table over the course of the campaign.

They mus be more ruthless

As has often been the case under Kompany this season, Burnley largely dominated the ball on Tuesday night, enjoying 72% of possession at Deepdale.

That also led to the Clarets mustering twice as many shots – 12 – as their hosts – six – but despite that, Burnley would produce just four shots on target across the course of the 90 minutes, which is just one more than Preston would manage – stats as per BBC.

With that in mind, the argument could be made that it is the lack of a clinical finisher that is hampering Burnley at this moment in time, which could raise questions about the club’s decision not to pursue another established centre forward option in the summer transfer window.

Harwood-Bellis steps up

One Burnley player who will certainly have had something positive to take away from Tuesday’s game, was Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

For all the loan spells he has had, the centre back’s thumping header to put the Clarets ahead, was his first goal in senior football, since scoring for parent club Manchester City in an FA Cup victory over Port Vale in all the way back in January 2020.

That therefore, feels like an indicator of how the 20-year-old appears to be thriving under Kompany, stepping up and making important contributions such as this, that suggest he will be a key player for the Clarets over the course of the campaign.