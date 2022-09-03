3 things we clearly learnt about Burnley after their 1-1 draw v West Brom

Burnley picked up a respectable point at West Bromwich Albion on Friday evening, to edge themselves into the automatic promotion places on goal difference ahead of the rest of the weekend’s action.

The Clarets did not enjoy as much of the ball as they typically do at The Hawthorns, with Steve Bruce’s men stepping up to the challenge in a match where both sides created ample opportunities to win the game.

Burnley went ahead after half an hour from the penalty spot.

Jay Rodriguez sent David Button the wrong way to score his third goal in as many games despite there being an element of fortune to the awarding of a spot kick.

Nathan Tella expertly controlled a ball in behind, but the Baggies keeper did get the ball first as the Southampton loanee attempted to take it around him, as the Clarets gained a slice of luck on their travels.

A Connor Roberts error led to Brandon Thomas-Asante’s 98th minute equaliser with Vincent Kompany probably feeling like they have dropped two points after coming so close to holding on for all three.

Here, we have taken a look at three things we clearly learnt about Burnley following their draw at West Brom…

Nathan Tella has class above the level

A product of the Arsenal academy, Tella has 33 Premier League appearances to his name and has hit the ground running in the Championship this term.

The 23-year-old is fortunate to win the penalty but taking the ball down over his shoulder from such a difficult angle was seriously impressive and demonstrated, in a nutshell, why he is such a promising talent.

The versatile forward did not have loads of joy down the left flank on the night, but he should be able to consistently contribute for the Clarets with flashes of brilliance like that touch.

Arijanet Muric is settling in very nicely

Muric spent time in the Championship on loan at Nottingham Forest in 2019/20, in a spell that did not go to plan for both parties, and therefore some may have had reservations around his capabilities as a first choice glovesman for a promotion pushing side in the division this term.

However, with a pre-existing relationship with Kompany, the early signs have been very positive with the 23-year-old, and he came agonisingly close to playing a starring role in a massive three points on the road.

Defensive issues persist

Burnley have only kept two clean sheets in their opening eight second tier outings under Kompany.

That said they have not been leaking goals with regularity, but if the group have ambitions of competing for the title this season it is an area of the pitch that could be improved.

Connor Roberts was the guilty party of an individual error that Thomas-Asante pounced on at The Hawthorns, and the Clarets’ title ambitions will not be fulfilled if they do not sharpen up and be more ruthless at the back.